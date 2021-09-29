CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Braves: Spencer Strider hits 100 MPH in his Gwinnett Stripers debut

By Chase Irle
sportstalkatl.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Braves 2020 draft class, even though it was only five rounds, has not disappointed in their first professional season. Bryce Elder rocketed through the system, quickly making it to AAA. And earlier this week, it was announced that powerful pitching prospect Spender Strider would join him. The fourth-round pick out of Clemson has dominated all levels so far this season with his high-90s fastball, and he flashed triple digits in his first appearance with the Stripers.

www.sportstalkatl.com

Comments / 0

Related
Audacy

Here's how much money Freddie Freeman is expected to command this offseason

It won't be cheap, but all signs seem to point to Freddie Freeman remaining with the Atlanta Braves beyond the 2021 season. ESPN's Jeff Passan wrote Wednesday that while Freeman figures to command a pretty large contract this winter, the belief is that the reigning National League MVP will ultimately re-sign with the Braves:
MLB
chatsports.com

Braves MiLB recap: Gwinnett begins the Final Stretch run against Durham

With the Mississippi Braves on their way home to try and wrap up the Double-A South championship, the Gwinnett Stripers were the only team in action on the Atlanta Braves farm. The Stripers — who were rained out on Wednesday — doubled up against the Durham Bulls in a pair of closely contested ballgames.
MLB
sportstalkatl.com

ESPN’s Jeff Passan provides a not-so bold prediction for the Braves playoff run

As a part of ESPN’s MLB Playoff Preview, Jeff Passan came up with a bold October prediction for all ten teams remaining in the field. Most of them were serious, but the Braves’ one had a little bit of humor to it. Passan suggested that Will Smith will trend on Twitter at least three times.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
sportstalkatl.com

Predicting the Braves playoff roster 2.0

I did this exercise last week, but a few things have changed since then. Most notably, Spencer Strider received the call and even earned his first win in just his second major league appearance. It’s shocking to think, given Strider began the season with the August Green Jackers, the Braves A-ball affiliate, but his powerful arm could be useful out of the bullpen in the postseason. Let’s see what else has changed from my initial projections.
MLB
CBS Sports

Braves' Ozzie Albies: Racks up three hits

Albies went 3-for-4 with an RBI double in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Diamondbacks. He was also caught stealing once. Albies opened the scoring the third inning when he doubled home Freddie Freeman for his 101st RBI of the season. Albies also picked up a pair of singles and is 8-for-21 during his current five-game hitting streak. He's slashing .259/.313/.492 with 30 home runs and 17 stolen bases (in 21 attempts) over 646 plate appearances this season.
MLB
Delaware County Daily Times

Phils’ Harper happy to see his team within ‘striking distance’ of Braves

PHILADELPHIA — The Phillies will play meaningful baseball in the final week of the 2021 season. That wasn’t the precise goal when the team assembled for spring training, but it’s progress nonetheless. And after a bumpy summer deposited the Phillies below .500 in late August, it was hardly a given.
MLB
Yardbarker

Charlie Morton Answers Call For Braves In Biggest Start Of His Season

The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies got a massive series underway on Tuesday night. With the NL East still undetermined, the Phillies entered the series with a chance to take the division lead away from the Braves with a sweep. Atlanta, on the other hand, entered with a chance to...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Gwinnett Stripers#Clemson#Gvedak#Aa Mississippi
sportstalkatl.com

Braves: 2022 MLB Draft Position Announced

With the regular season finished, the Braves have been awarded their 2022 MLB draft pick position. Atlanta could receive a compensatory pick if they lose any big time free agents, but for now, they will pick once in the first round at 20th overall. The Braves would typically pick 19th,...
NFL
northwestgeorgianews.com

Braves' Max Fried fires three-hit shutout

Max Fried pitched a three-hit shutout and Dansby Swanson hit a two-run homer to lead the Atlanta Braves to a 4-0 victory over the host San Diego Padres on Friday night. Fried struck out four and walked none in a 98-pitch effort to win his sixth straight decision. The left-hander retired the last 18 batters he faced while tossing his second career shutout and third complete game.
MLB
FanSided

Will Smith doing his best to keep Atlanta Braves from postseason

The Atlanta Braves have been one of the biggest surprises of the second half. After needing to completely remake their outfield, they have roared back from being below .500 to take over the lead in the NL East. With just over a week left, and a 1.5 game lead in the division, the Braves are seemingly in a good spot to return to the postseason.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Gaston Gazette

Turn the Braves game down, boys; Grandpa Bill needs his sleep

Too often over the next few weeks, this old man will have to make a hard choice - quality sleep or exciting October baseball?. And I won't be the only one. Young fans of the game will hopefully be chased to bed by their parents before the fourth inning is over.
MLB
FanSided

Atlanta Braves’ smallest player about to hit a big milestone

It isn’t that rare of an accomplishment overall, but the Atlanta Braves’ second baseman is showing off an awesome display of offense in 2021. It’s a set of numbers that you’d expect from perhaps the biggest hitters in the game. Yet, for the Atlanta Braves, he’s the smallest in stature.
MLB
sportstalkatl.com

Braves: 2021 draftee Andrew Hoffmann wins minor league Pitcher of the Month

The 2021 MLB Draft is already paying dividends for the Braves organization. On Tuesday, Minor League Baseball announced its Player and Pitcher of the Month awards for September, naming right-handed pitcher Andrew Hoffmann. Coming out of the University of Illinois as a top-five prospect from the Big 10 conference, Hoffman...
MLB
Walton Tribune

McCormick named general manager of the Stripers

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Erin O’Donnell McCormick has been named vice president and general manager of the Gwinnett Stripers. She succeeds Adam English, who has agreed to become the new general manager and chief operating officer of the Nashville Sounds. The Stripers and Sounds are Triple-A affiliates of the Atlanta Braves...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
sportstalkatl.com

Braves: Max Fried is putting up some historic second half numbers

In what was a surprise to absolutely nobody; when the Braves needed Max Fried to step up, he did just that last night against the Phillies. The 27-year-old lefty that has become the undisputed ace of the Braves staff over the last two seasons tossed seven innings of two-run ball, with only one of those runs being earned.
MLB
abccolumbia.com

Braves call up former Clemson pitcher Spencer Strider to MLB roster

ATLANTA, Ga. — Just 16 months after being drafted by the Atlanta Braves in the 2020 MLB Draft, former Clemson pitcher Spencer Strider is joining the big-league club just in time for the playoffs. The Braves announced today that Strider was called up from the team’s AAA affiliate in Gwinnett...
MLB
chatsports.com

Braves Minor League Recap: Kyle Muller strikes out eight, Shea Langeliers helps Gwinnett roll to victory

Only the Gwinnett Stripers were in action on Friday evening as this Atlanta Braves minor league season draws to a close. The Stripers’ offense took advantage of some defensive miscues in addition to getting strong offensive performances from Shea Langeliers and Johan Camargo. As this is my last minor league recap of the season, I want to take another opportunity to thank my fantastic minor league staff Garrett Spain, Wayne Cavadi, Gaurav Vedak and Matt Powers. I could not ask for a better group of guys to work with. Here is the recap of last night’s action.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy