Braves: Spencer Strider hits 100 MPH in his Gwinnett Stripers debut

I did this exercise last week, but a few things have changed since then. Most notably, Spencer Strider received the call and even earned his first win in just his second major league appearance. It’s shocking to think, given Strider began the season with the August Green Jackers, the Braves A-ball affiliate, but his powerful arm could be useful out of the bullpen in the postseason. Let’s see what else has changed from my initial projections.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO