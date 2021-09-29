Braves: Spencer Strider hits 100 MPH in his Gwinnett Stripers debut
The Braves 2020 draft class, even though it was only five rounds, has not disappointed in their first professional season. Bryce Elder rocketed through the system, quickly making it to AAA. And earlier this week, it was announced that powerful pitching prospect Spender Strider would join him. The fourth-round pick out of Clemson has dominated all levels so far this season with his high-90s fastball, and he flashed triple digits in his first appearance with the Stripers.www.sportstalkatl.com
