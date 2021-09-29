CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braves: MLBPipeline answers our question about Shea Langeliers

By Jake Gordon
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJonathan Mayo of MLBPipeline opened up his replies for a recent mailbag on Twitter, and I asked why Shea Langeliers didn’t crack into MLB’s Top Ten Catchers for all of the minors:. Mayo had a fascinating answer, and it confirmed what I had thought — there’s just a lot of...

Talking Chop

Shea Langeliers, Bryce Elder on their 2021 success

The Atlanta Braves announced Tuesday that catcher Shea Langeliers and pitcher Bryce Elder had been named as the organization’s Minor League Players of the Year for the 2021 season. The Braves had plenty of options, but Langeliers and Elder turned heads with their play. Langeliers spent the entire season at Double-A Mississippi and was a big part of their championship run hitting .258/.338/.498 with 22 home runs and a 128 wRC+ in 92 games. He was promoted to Triple-A Tuesday and will finish out the final week of the season with Gwinnett.
Talking Chop

Braves sending seven prospects to 2021 Arizona Fall League including Shea Langeliers

For those that thought that there will be no more minor league baseball to follow this year and you were beginning to sink into a depression, fear not...the Arizona Fall League starts up next week. For those that are unaware, the Arizona Fall League is a league where each organization sends six to seven prospects for a little over a month. While many of the prospects sent are guys that missed a lot of time recently and need some extra work, it is also a place where top prospects get some added polish and this year is no different.
FanSided

Yankees: Aaron Judge removed from game under mysterious circumstances

New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge was removed from Sunday’s game against the Mets for an unknown reason. The New York Yankees have been on a downward spiral after their 13-game winning streak reached its end. It certainly does not help that the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox leaped them in the AL Wild Card standings. As if things could not get any worse, there is a mystery regarding star outfielder Aaron Judge.
Shea Langeliers
The Spun

Veteran MLB Catcher Announces He’s Retiring After Season

Washington Nationals catcher Alex Avila announced his retirement on Sunday, pending the completion of the 2021 season. Avila, the son of Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila, was a fifth-round pick of the Tigers in 2008. He made his debut with the club the following year and spent seven seasons in the Motor City.
Audacy

Here's how much money Freddie Freeman is expected to command this offseason

It won't be cheap, but all signs seem to point to Freddie Freeman remaining with the Atlanta Braves beyond the 2021 season. ESPN's Jeff Passan wrote Wednesday that while Freeman figures to command a pretty large contract this winter, the belief is that the reigning National League MVP will ultimately re-sign with the Braves:
ClutchPoints

Brett Gardner’s 10-word message about his future with Yankees after wild-card game loss to Red Sox

The New York Yankees flamed out of the 2021 MLB postseason after getting wrecked by the Boston Red Sox in a 6-2 American League wild-card game loss at Fenway Park on Tuesday. The Yankees crashing and burning against their fiercest rival and despite a luxurious payroll only add fuel to an offseason that’s going to have them answering plenty of questions, including whether the team’s future would still include veteran outfielder Brett Gardner — at least until the end of the 2022 MLB season.
FanSided

Cardinals pitcher dares to talk back to Yadier Molina and it didn’t end well (Video)

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon and catcher Yadier Molina got into a heated conversation during Tuesday’s game against the New York Mets. The St. Louis Cardinals may not be in contention for the NL Central title, but they are tied with the San Diego Padres for the second NL Wild Card spot entering Tuesday night. The team can ill afford to make any mistake if they want to make a trip to the postseason.
FanSided

Dodgers: Max Scherzer clearly ‘furious’ after Clayton Kershaw single

Max Scherzer was getting along just fine, grabbing all the accolades in Dodgers Land, until Clayton Kershaw had to storm through those double doors off the IL and ruin things for him in his Monday night return. Very unfair!. With Rams QB Matthew Stafford in attendance (he knows Kershaw from…uh…bowling...
thecomeback.com

Yuli Gurriel becomes second Astros’ player, sixth-oldest player to win batting title, clinches that with walk-off hit against A’s

Houston Astros’ first baseman Yuli Gurriel locked up the American League batting title in the team’s final game Sunday against the Oakland A’s, and he did so in an interesting way. Gurriel entered the day with a .318 average, well ahead of teammate Michael Brantley (.313) and Vlad Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays (.311), and he was scheduled to have the day off. However, Astros’ manager Dusty Baker pulled Carlos Correa in the top of the ninth (with Houston up 6-3) to let the fans give him an ovation, and that meant putting in Gurriel. And the A’s then scored three to tie it, which led to Gurriel hitting this walk-off single to give Houston the win and boost his average to .319, locking up the batting title.
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: The Detroit Tigers are becoming a problem

The Chicago White Sox have lost their second straight game to the Detroit Tigers. They have been up and down in the second half of the season but this series has been particularly annoying. They went up 3-0 on Monday night and blew it. On Tuesday, they looked like they were going to explode early but their 2-0 lead melted away as well. They lost 5-3 and are now looking to avoid getting swept on Wednesday.
Dusty Baker Urges the Astros to Re-sign Carlos Correa, a 3-Year-Old Party Queen Steals the Show and Priceless Family Moments Seal Another Houston Title

Carlos Correa lifted little Anaiah Maldonado up high in the sweetest Astros celebration yet. (Photo by F. Carter Smith) Carlos Correa hugs Jose Altuve and in another moment he’s running for the stands to hug his wife Daniella and kiss her pregnant belly. If this is the heartbeat of the Houston Astros’ last clinching celebration with his guys — or just the first this year in another epic run to come — he’s going to enjoy every magic moment of it. They all are.
numberfire.com

Kyle Tucker sent to Astros' bench on Friday

Houston Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker is not starting in Friday's contest against the Oakland Athletics. Tucker will sit on Friday night after Jose Siri was announced as Houston's right fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 412 batted balls this season, Tucker has produced a 11.4% barrel rate and a .300...
calltothepen.com

The Milwaukee Brewers may regret this failure

The Milwaukee Brewers are in the process of violating a basic dictum of athletics. Any time you have a chance to put a rival away, do it…or risk living to regret it. The Brewers Thursday lost a fourth straight game to the St. Louis Cardinals. The series began Monday in Milwaukee with the Brewers securely staked to a playoff spot as all-but-formal champions of the NL Central.
FanSided

Astros should be fuming at Rays’ Kevin Kiermaier incident

The Houston Astros should be frustrated over how the Tampa Bay Rays’ incident involving Kevin Kiermaier was handled. If you ask MLB fans what comes to mind when they hear someone mention the Houston Astros, it’s likely something to do with the organization’s infamous sign-stealing scandal. Understandably so, the Astros won’t be able to live that down anytime soon.
FanSided

3 Seattle Mariners who won’t be back next season

The Seattle Mariners nearly ended their postseason drought this year, but these three players won’t be back in 2022. The Seattle Mariners went 90-72 this season, and they were in the chase for a Wild Card spot right to the end. But ultimately, the longest playoff drought in the four major North American sports extended to 20 seasons.
Chicago Tribune

Kyle Hendricks ‘really curious’ to see how the Chicago Cubs upgrade the roster in what should be an interesting offseason: ‘I want to win at the end of the day and that’s it’

When Kyle Hendricks signed his four-year, $55.5 million contract extension in March 2019, few if any could have envisioned how drastically different the Chicago Cubs roster would look halfway through the deal. At the time he inked the extension through 2023, Hendricks — who turns 32 in December — wasn’t focused on whether others among the Cubs’ 2016 World Series championship core would be ...
