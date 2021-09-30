CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

The Ethical Life podcast: What caused the dramatic spike in 2020 homicide rate?

Fremont Tribune
 6 days ago

Episode 22: Richard Kyte and Scott Rada discuss what's behind the huge spike in the murder rate last year. In the second segment, they debate what’s getting in the way of building more affordable housing. And in the third segment, they talk about what if anything can still be done to change the minds of those who refuse to get vaccinated.

fremonttribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
wuwm.com

Milwaukee Sees Alarming Spike In Homicide Rate

Across the nation, there's been a spike in homicides. This trend is especially true in Milwaukee, where homicides jumped by 93% from 2019 to 2020. 189 people were killed, the most ever recorded and the trend continues in 2021. There are no clear answers, but Los Angeles Time's National Correspondent,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Virginia Mercury

Three factors that created perfect conditions for a 2020 homicide spike

By Justin Nix, University of Nebraska Omaha Homicides in the U.S. spiked by almost 30 percent in 2020. That was the main takeaway from figures released on Sept. 27, by the FBI that showed almost uniform increases across America in the murder rate. The fact that big cities, small cities, suburbs and rural areas – in both […] The post Three factors that created perfect conditions for a 2020 homicide spike appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
PUBLIC SAFETY
stanford.edu

Stanford’s Robert Weisberg on FBI Report of Spike in Homicides

New figures released this week by the F.B.I., indicates that the annual increase in homicides in 2020 was substantial—and the largest since national record-keeping began. Here, Stanford Law Professor Robert Weisberg, who co-directs the Stanford Criminal Justice Center, discusses the implications of the rise and possible causes for it. How...
STANFORD, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Pogue
thetrace.org

Clearance Rates Fell as Murders Spiked Last Year

More insights from the FBI’s final crime numbers for 2020. Last week, we covered the early release of the bureau’s final numbers that were obtained ahead of time by The Upshot. The full dataset was publicly released Monday, and it confirms that the national murder rate rose by 29 percent, while the share of murders committed with a gun reached a record-high 77 percent. More murders, fewer cleared cases: Another notable trend is that police agencies made arrests in 54 percent of murder cases last year, down from 61 percent in 2019. The drop was more pronounced in cities with a population over 250,000, where the rate went from 58 percent in 2019 to 47 percent last year. From The Trace: As we reported in 2019, police departments in cities across the country are increasingly failing to solve the shootings of Black and Hispanic victims, fueling community mistrust in law enforcement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Ethical Life#Philadelphia Inquirer#Americans#The Brooklyn Daily Eagle#Covid#Lee Enterprises
washingtonnewsday.com

COVID vaccine allegedly contains a “living organism with tentacles,” according to a Republican lawmaker from New Hampshire.

New Hampshire GOP Lawmaker Claims COVID Vaccine Contains ‘Living Organism’ With Tentacles’. The COVID vaccination, according to a 79-year-old Republican state representative from New Hampshire, has “living organisms with tentacles.” No, it doesn’t. Representative Ken Weyler, who has served in the state House for 30 years, recently sent his congressional...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Housing
HuffingtonPost

Some Landlords Would Rather Evict Tenants Than Accept Federal Rental Aid

Congress set aside $46 billion to cover rent for people struggling because of the coronavirus pandemic, but states and cities have so far distributed only a fraction of the funds. Some local governments lack the staff and the know-how to distribute the aid, and many have saddled renters with tough...
HOUSE RENT
OK! Magazine

Gabby Petito's Autopsy Most Likely Showed 'Visible Signs Of Trauma' From An 'Attack,' Says Forensic Scientist

Gabby Petito’s official autopsy results are still pending, but a forensic scientist weighed in on what details could be expected. Jennifer Shen, a retired San Diego Police Department Crime Laboratory Director, told The Sun what she believes the 22-year-old’s autopsy might reveal. “The death was referred to as a homicide very quickly after her body was found,” Shen explained. “This generally indicates the cause of death was pretty apparent to those that found her.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
hngn.com

Up To $3,000 Stimulus Payment Available Despite Several COVID Relief Programs Are Set To Expire

The Delta variant wrecked Americans' summer, just when the government had planned for the economy to surge back and elevate suffering people into jobs and financial stability. The decline now presents uncertainty for millions of people because the top COVID-19 relief measures expired recently, at a time when the country is still registering 100,000 new coronavirus infections per day, according to statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS San Francisco

Kaiser: 2,200 Employees Suspended For Skipping Vaccine; More Than 92% Workers Vaccinated

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — More than 2,000 Kaiser Permanente workers who elected to not receive the COVID vaccine have been suspended without pay, according to the health care provider. Kaiser Permanente said more than 92% of its employees have been vaccinated, up from 78% when the company’s vaccination requirement was initially announced on August 2. According to Kaiser, each suspended worker has until December 1 to get vaccinated. “As of October 4, just over 2,200 have not responded to our vaccine requirement, and have been put on unpaid administrative leave across the country,” Kaiser said in a statement. “We hope none of our employees will choose to leave their jobs rather than be vaccinated, but we won’t know with certainty until then. We will continue to work with this group of employees to allay concerns and educate them about the vaccines, their benefits, and risks.” Kaiser Permanente, the nation’s largest nonprofit health care organization, said its mandate applies across all of Kaiser’s locations in Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Oregon, Virginia, Washington and Washington, D.C. In July, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a requirement for all health care workers to get vaccinated or be subject to frequent COVID-19 testing.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy