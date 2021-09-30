CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fond Du Lac, WI

9-30-21 fdl county sheriff’s office drone

radioplusinfo.com
 6 days ago

The Fond du Lac Area Foundation has awarded the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office a $15,000 grant to purchase a new drone. Fond du Lac County Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt says the new drone will bring the Sheriff’s Office total drone fleet to three….one small, indoor unit for building searches during hi-risk tactical situations, and two large, outdoor units for search and rescue. Waldschmidt says the grant will also fund enhancement capabilities for the new and existing drones. Enhancements include spotlights for night searches and payload delivery system to distribute items such as flotation devices, tourniquets, cell phones and other life-saving items to victims.

www.radioplusinfo.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fond Du Lac County, WI
Fond Du Lac County, WI
Government
Fond Du Lac, WI
Government
Fond Du Lac County, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Fond Du Lac, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Fond Du Lac, WI
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fdl#The Sheriff S Office
CBS News

New York City police union leader resigns after FBI raids his office and home

The head of a major New York City police union has resigned after FBI agents raided his house and the union's offices Tuesday morning. According to a letter the Sergeants Benevolent Association's board sent to the union members, President Ed Mullins agreed to step down from his position after the board asked for his resignation, CBS New York reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy