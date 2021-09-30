9-30-21 fdl county sheriff’s office drone

The Fond du Lac Area Foundation has awarded the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office a $15,000 grant to purchase a new drone. Fond du Lac County Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt says the new drone will bring the Sheriff’s Office total drone fleet to three….one small, indoor unit for building searches during hi-risk tactical situations, and two large, outdoor units for search and rescue. Waldschmidt says the grant will also fund enhancement capabilities for the new and existing drones. Enhancements include spotlights for night searches and payload delivery system to distribute items such as flotation devices, tourniquets, cell phones and other life-saving items to victims.