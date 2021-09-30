The Ethical Life podcast: What caused the dramatic spike in 2020 homicide rate?

More insights from the FBI’s final crime numbers for 2020. Last week, we covered the early release of the bureau’s final numbers that were obtained ahead of time by The Upshot. The full dataset was publicly released Monday, and it confirms that the national murder rate rose by 29 percent, while the share of murders committed with a gun reached a record-high 77 percent. More murders, fewer cleared cases: Another notable trend is that police agencies made arrests in 54 percent of murder cases last year, down from 61 percent in 2019. The drop was more pronounced in cities with a population over 250,000, where the rate went from 58 percent in 2019 to 47 percent last year. From The Trace: As we reported in 2019, police departments in cities across the country are increasingly failing to solve the shootings of Black and Hispanic victims, fueling community mistrust in law enforcement.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 8 DAYS AGO