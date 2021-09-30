CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Smelly, milky-gray water in Iowa creek caused by inadequately treated wastewater, DNR says

By Kelly Maricle
siouxlandproud.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRIMES, Iowa – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says it has determined the cause of odor and milky-gray water in an Iowa creek. The DNR says after receiving complaints Tuesday about the smell and discolored water in Little Beaver Creek, it was able to trace the issues back to the Grimes wastewater treatment plant. According to the department, inadequately treated wastewater released into the creek, along with low streamflow, caused the problems.

www.siouxlandproud.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
City
Grimes, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dnr#Water Resources#Water Treatment#Water Quality
CBS News

New York City police union leader resigns after FBI raids his office and home

The head of a major New York City police union has resigned after FBI agents raided his house and the union's offices Tuesday morning. According to a letter the Sergeants Benevolent Association's board sent to the union members, President Ed Mullins agreed to step down from his position after the board asked for his resignation, CBS New York reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy