Smelly, milky-gray water in Iowa creek caused by inadequately treated wastewater, DNR says
GRIMES, Iowa – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says it has determined the cause of odor and milky-gray water in an Iowa creek. The DNR says after receiving complaints Tuesday about the smell and discolored water in Little Beaver Creek, it was able to trace the issues back to the Grimes wastewater treatment plant. According to the department, inadequately treated wastewater released into the creek, along with low streamflow, caused the problems.www.siouxlandproud.com
