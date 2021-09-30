9-30-21 off-duty fdl county sheriff first on scene of fatal rollover crash

A Fond du Lac area man was killed in a one vehicle rollover crash near Oakfield. The crash was reported shortly after 9pm Tuesday on Oak Center Road near Stumpf Road. Fond du Lac County Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt was off duty when he was the first person to come upon the crash scene. Waldschmidt told WFDL newss he was driving home when he noticed a light in a cornfield. Waldschmidt says when he saw skid marks on the road he realized there had been a crash and then found the driver had been ejected from the pickup truck. Waldschmidt dialed 911 and attempted resucitation efforts until rescue personnel arrived. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.