Denver will warm to 80 degrees again on Wednesday, but some afternoon storms could make their way towards the city, cooling things down. According to the National Weather Service in Boulder, weather will be cooler in the mountains on Wednesday with a chance of showers along with a few thunderstorms. A few of those showers could make their way onto the plains, giving Denver a 20% chance of precipitation in the afternoon. Denver will rise to 80 degrees under mostly sunny skies, with winds gusting up to 22 mph. Overnight temperatures will drop to 49 degrees.

DENVER, CO ・ 6 HOURS AGO