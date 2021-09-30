CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Decatur, Gove, Greeley, Logan, Rawlins, Sheridan, Sherman by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-29 18:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-29 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This thunderstorm will produce strong winds resulting in areas of near zero visibility in blowing dirt. Use extreme caution if you must travel and be alert for rapidly changing visibility. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Goodland. Target Area: Decatur; Gove; Greeley; Logan; Rawlins; Sheridan; Sherman; Thomas; Wallace; Wichita Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Wichita, eastern Wallace, Thomas, Logan, Greeley, Sheridan, eastern Rawlins, Decatur, southeastern Sherman, western Gove, Red Willow and eastern Hitchcock Counties through 830 PM MDT/930 PM CDT/ At 730 PM MDT/830 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles northwest of Indianola to 10 miles northeast of Herndon to 11 miles north of Gem to 8 miles north of Winona to 7 miles southeast of Towner. Movement was east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Danbury, Horace, Tribune and Lebanon. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 33 and 92. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

