1. Pumpkin Cream Cold Foam Starbucks Dupe

By Cassie Sheets
SCNow
 6 days ago

It wouldn’t really be fall without a few pumpkin coffee drinks from Starbucks—but you can save a little money and use up any leftover pumpkin puree with this easy dupe from @join_jules. @join_jules Here’s an easy version of that Pumpkin Cream Cold Foam to ease into Fall 🍂 #EatFreshRefresh #fallaesthetic...

NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Need Another Reason To Hate Candy Corn? It’s Made With Bugs…

Candy corn is the most debated Halloween candy of all time. You either like it or you HATE it. However, even if you do like it, you might not after reading this. Every year, people on social media debate on whether or not candy corn is gross or not. It's one of those debates where there is no in-between. You either like it or you don't. It seems like the majority of people don't like candy corn. However, if everyone hates them so much, why are they still a popular candy during this time of year? I'll admit, I am one of those who actually do like candy corn...but I just found something out about candy corn that might make me think twice about eating it.
FOOD & DRINKS
geekculture.co

Pumpkin Spice Latte Returns To Starbucks From 30 September

With Fall season here, it means one thing and one thing only – a pumpkin spice latte. Specifically, a pumpkin spice latte from Starbucks. Made up of Starbuck’s signature espresso roast, creamy milk, pumpkin spice sauce, topped with whipped cream and dusted with pumpkin spice topping, the Pumpkin Spice Latte is making a comeback this season as a hot, iced or blended beverage from S$7.60.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Do Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Products Really Contain Pumpkin?

One of the unmistakable hallmarks of the fall season is pumpkin spice. Unless you've been living under a rock the last few years, you've seen the dizzying array of pumpkin spice products: candles, coffee creamer, granola bars, and of course, the drinks. We have Starbucks to thank for the pumpkin spice latte, originally known as the "Fall Harvest Latte," according to Bustle.
FOOD & DRINKS
disneyfoodblog.com

REVIEW: Did We Find a BETTER Pumpkin Coffee Than Starbucks’ PSL in Disney World?

Hello, fall! Even if it doesn’t really feel like fall in Florida, we’re dreaming about the days of sweater weather, Halloween, and all things pumpkin spice!. Yes, there’s just something about those warm flavors that get us in the mood for October, so when we see new pumpkin spice snacks at Disney World, we’re going to try them out! Maybe that makes us basic, but that’s how we roll!
FOOD & DRINKS
Corydon Democrat

Starbucks’ doors open in Corydon

Morning commutes to work and afternoon lulls have gotten a little easier to battle as Starbucks in Corydon opened earlier this month for coffee lovers or those seeking another style of drink or small meal or snack. The new coffee shop is located at 151 Pacer Court NW at the...
CORYDON, IN
jamiesfeast.com

Italian Cold Lemon Cream

In summer you can use many exotic fruits for preparing the most delicious desserts, and this cold lemon cream is one of the smoothest and simplest treat that you can prepare. Lemon is affordable fruit this time of the year and really refreshing – and lemons are typical for many Italian classic desserts. Easy, refreshing, and simple, here is the recipe:
RECIPES
Thrillist

Pillsbury's Pumpkin Cream Cheese Cookie Dough Is Back & You Can Eat It Raw

I still feel that same sneaky satisfaction when I eat raw cookie dough as I did when I was a child. The only difference? My mother isn't in my ear with threats of Salmonella poisoning. Well, maybe not the only difference. Rejoice because Pillsbury has made it safe to eat, which means the brand's recently returned Pumpkin Cookie Dough is now fair game to eat raw.
FOOD & DRINKS
howsweeteats.com

Pumpkin Dream Cupcakes with Espresso Cream Cheese Frosting.

These pumpkin dream cupcakes are fluffy, moist and perfectly spiced. Inspired by my pumpkin dream cake and topped with a delicious espresso cream cheese frosting. They’re actually a dream!. Fall is here! And I couldn’t be more excited!. What better way to celebrate the day than with a giant pumpkin...
RECIPES
ourcommunitynow.com

Where to Get a Pumpkin Spice Latte in Maryland (That's Not Just Starbucks)

Warm and creamy with a touch of spice, the PSL combines the best parts of fall into a single decadent drink. Pumpkin, nutmeg, cloves, cinnamon, vanilla—these are the familiar flavors that make up a Pumpkin Spice Latte. So famous, it has its acronym, Starbucks debuted the pie-flavored drink in 2003 and kicked off the PSL obsession as we know it. But the Seattle-based chain isn't the only place where you can find them. Many cafés in Maryland offer their version of the pie-flavored beverage, as well as snacks and sweets to keep you cozy all season long. Here's where you can grab yourself a Pumpkin Spice Latte in Maryland!
MARYLAND STATE
piratesandprincesses.net

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Crème Brûlée at Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando has been bringing more and more treats to satisfy anyone’s sweet tooth. The expansion of the “Tribute Stores” with their treat room has caused more than a few dollars to fly out of my pocket. This year, Universal Orlando has expanded these same treats into more places in the parks. My friend, Xavier Hamilton at Universal Food Blog, voices often how challenging it is to keep track of the seasonal treats. Yes, this is a first world blogger problem. However, I would like you to find the best treats during your time at Universal Orlando Resort. I do not believe the myth that vacation calories do not count so I want you to enjoy these sweet calories.
ORLANDO, FL
KTAL

Baking With Biskie: Pumpkin Cream Cheese Dip

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Today on Baking with Biskie, Josh and Biskie make Pumpkin Cream Cheese Dip. It’s effortless to make and only takes 10 minutes. You will need 8 oz cream cheese, 15 oz canned pumpkin, 1/8 cup plain 0% Greek yogurt, 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon, two teaspoons pumpkin pie spice, 1/4 cup pure maple syrup, two tablespoons sugar. Add cream cheese to a bowl and beat with a hand mixer until fluffy; add pumpkin, greek yogurt, cinnamon, pumpkin pie spice, pure maple syrup, and sugar, and beat well to combine; chill the pumpkin dip in the fridge until cold. Serve with apples, graham crackers, wafers, pretzels, and more! And that’s it. For more Baking With Biskie, Visit our Homepage at https://www.arklatexhomepage.com/.
RECIPES
news9.com

Sweet Cream

(If using flavored “emulsions” add 1 teaspoon at a time till desired flavor is reached) Whisk together the ingredients in a large bowl. Add flavorings. Store in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks in the refrigerator.
FOOD & DRINKS
NBC Los Angeles

Pumpkin Ice Cream Is Back at This Vintage SoCal Parlor

Pumpkin, Black Walnut, and Licorice returned in late September, for a limited time. When we encounter pumpkin, as in the dessert-delightful flavor, and not the globular, carve-it-up fruit, it is very often served warm. Warm, toasty, or hot, or at the very least room temperature-ish, which seems to enhance some...
ALHAMBRA, CA
brandeating.com

Cold Stone Brings Back Boo Batter Ice Cream for Halloween 2021

Cold Stone Creamery brings back Boo Batter ice cream in the lead up to Halloween 2021. The seasonal flavor can be found at Cold Stone locations nationwide throughout the month of October and is essentially a dark-colored version of the chain's regularly offered Cake Batter ice cream. Boo Batter is...
RESTAURANTS

