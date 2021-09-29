CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Kessel Run's C2IMERA used during Afghan evacuation

By Richard Blumenstein, Kessel Run Public Affairs
syvnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON -- Kessel Run’s C2IMERA application was used in support of the recent Noncombatant Evacuation Operation in Afghanistan. C2IMERA, which stands for Command and Control Incident Management Emergency Response Application, is an application focused on reporting, planning, force generation, emergency management, and command and control monitoring and execution. The capability is developed by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Detachment 12, also known as Kessel Run, which is a software development and acquisitions unit.

syvnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Interesting Engineering

The Defiant X Is a Brutally Powerful Helicopter

Imagine a military helicopter that can carry US army soldiers to the roughest war zones in the world, and at a top speed of around twice as fast as the Black Hawk. Defiant X, the newest advanced utility helicopter and air assault weapon system from Sikorsky and Boeing promises to be an innovative long-range assault helo.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghans#Air Base#C2imera#Leidos#Americans#Air Mobility Command#U S Air Forces Central#Ninth Air Force#Afcent#Neo
Birmingham Star

Taliban deny presence of Chinese troops at Bagram Airfield

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 4 (ANI): The Taliban have denied reports of the foreign troops' presence at Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan, reported local media. Omar Mansor, a member of the cultural commission, said: "There are no foreign troops currently in Afghanistan, including Chinese", according to TOLOnews. On Saturday night, Bagram residents...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MilitaryTimes

East Coast Marines receive first HIMARS shipment

In late September Romeo Battery, 1st Battalion, 10th Marines, received its first shipments of High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS ― a sign of the Corps’ future direction, which will emphasize missiles over traditional cannons. The Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, based battery has been firing HIMARS since April while...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Birmingham Star

No payments made to Taliban during evacuations: US

Washington DC [US], September 29 (ANI): US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said they were not aware of any payments made to the Taliban by the US at any time during last month's evacuation. During the Senate hearing on Wednesday,...
MILITARY
Gazette

Analysis | Let Space Force have its Star Trek uniforms | Tom Roeder

I'll confess to a giggle when I saw the Space Force's proposed dress uniform. With a diagonal row of platinum buttons and a Nehru collar on the jacket that covers a conventional Air Force shirt and tie, it just seems a bit like a second-hand coat rejected by the producers of a Star Wars movie.
FORT CARSON, CO
Popular Mechanics

Watch the U.S. Navy Literally Snap a Warship in Half

The U.S. Navy recently conducted a SINKEX as part of Large Scale Exercise 21. The SINKEX saw Navy aircraft and submarines, and a Marine Corps drone missile launcher, score hits on a decommissioned guided-missile frigate. The missiles scored major damage, but it was an Mk. 48 torpedo that literally broke...
MILITARY
jdnews.com

Marine Corps officer who criticized military leaders locked up at Camp Lejeune

A former commanding officer in the Marine Corps who made national headlines in August after criticizing the U.S. military’s evacuation of Afghanistan is in the news again. Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller, formerly the commander of Advanced Infantry Training Battalion at the School of Infantry East located at Camp Geiger in Jacksonville, is in pretrial confinement at Camp Lejeune, but faces no charges, according to a Marine Corps spokesperson.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
Daily Press

Virginia sailor who enlisted fresh out of high school takes command of USS Ford’s air wing

The radio call boomed out over Naval Air Station Oceana as the two F/A-18 Super Hornets and the E-2D Hawkeye roared by: “DT, you have the lead, on the right,” from the F/A-18 at the front of the triangle of planes. as Capt. Joshua Sager pulled his plane up. “LT, I’ve got the lead,” said Capt. Daryl Trent, in the E-2D Hawkeye. And with that, the kid who enlisted in Navy fresh out of Monacan ...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy