Kessel Run's C2IMERA used during Afghan evacuation

BOSTON -- Kessel Run’s C2IMERA application was used in support of the recent Noncombatant Evacuation Operation in Afghanistan. C2IMERA, which stands for Command and Control Incident Management Emergency Response Application, is an application focused on reporting, planning, force generation, emergency management, and command and control monitoring and execution. The capability is developed by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Detachment 12, also known as Kessel Run, which is a software development and acquisitions unit.