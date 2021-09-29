CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greetings from Toronto

By happycat
thefreshloaf.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeginner bread baker in the last 2 years or so. Recently working on sourdough baguettes. I think this was bake 7 or 8 using sourdough to make a mini version, 10% rye. I've had lacier crumbs but this one was the perfect chewy, tasty and flavour for me. Also done...

www.thefreshloaf.com

Comments / 0

thefreshloaf.com

Refreshing Bread for Party

I'm having an outdoor birthday party for my daughter's first birthday party this weekend. In preparation, I baked 2 sandwich wheat loaves and 2 artisan loaves last weekend and stuck them in the freezer whole. I plan on doing a sandwich/charcuterie board for the party. I generally bake, slice, and...
RECIPES
thefreshloaf.com

Pumpkin Yeast Donuts - Denser, less airy?

Good morning, I make A LOT of donuts! I have my yeast donuts down to a science and they are all big and airy and have a gorgeous ring of truth. However, as I created and tested my pumpkin yeast donut recipe, and really thought it would be a winner, only to find the donuts never proofed the way I wanted them to. When compared side by side to my regular yeast donuts, they were much smaller, tighter, and no ring of truth.
FOOD & DRINKS
thefreshloaf.com

Preparing lievito madre for panettone in summer

Hello everyone! So I've been experimenting with lievito madre for few months now, but I haven't yet made panettone successfully, which is my ultimate goal of sourdough baking! I only refresh once a week and been baking bread and cinnamon rolls etc. Anyway, I've been reading many websites and how...
RECIPES
thefreshloaf.com

Flour used in the starter

Been away from making breads for a while after getting lazy and letting my starter die, got a new starter to the point its ready to bake with. I notice a lot of people use different flour types in there starter, my last starter was just 100% white bread flour and I've done the same this time, just wondering what the advantages are of using different flours in your starter?
FOOD & DRINKS
thefreshloaf.com

Rye breads

Log in or register to post comments Printer-friendly version. Here's what I've learned by doing -- and reading TFL -- over the past year. --any bread that less than 35 to 40 percent rye can be made with a biga or poolish. A good example would be Rose Levy Beranbaum's deli rye -- 20% rye and made with a sponge and quite good.
RECIPES
thefreshloaf.com

Hamelman's Swiss Farmhouse Bread

Hi all. Been a while since i've last been on The Fresh Loaf. I have been looking in from time to time though. Just thought i'd say hello to everyone and what better way then to post one of my favourite recipes which happened to be my most recent bake. Most of you are familiar with it and love it. It's been done as a Community Bake before but i'll detail the whole recipe here again. Hope you've all been keeping well.
RECIPES
thefreshloaf.com

Chocolate bloom in chocolate loaves

If chocolate blooms when in contact with moisture it would stand to reason why it's less susceptible to blooming when baked in cookies. Cookies being dryer and bread being more moist. You could try lowering the hydration of the dough if you think it's too high and/or baking for a bit longer. I also understand to prevent blooming it should be stored at cooler temperatures. You could always try a different brand of chocolate chips to see if their process for making chocolate will produce different results when baked in a bread.
FOOD & DRINKS
thefreshloaf.com

Pumpkin Raisin YW/SD

My wife made pumpkin bars this weekend, and she told me to use up the rest of the puree. So... New bread experiment time!. I used the recipe from wassisname as a starting point: https://www.thefreshloaf.com/node/35177/pumpkin-sourdough. I didn't have any pumpkin seeds handy, so I went with raisins instead and added...
RECIPES
Food & Drinks
thefreshloaf.com

Very easy focaccia recipes?

Would you share any recipes for focaccia that are easy and of course tasty? These are for my son who has ADHD. I am noticing some break through in that he is able to stay with small projects and finish them and enjoy it. He wants to learn how to make focaccia. This will be great as he likes eating focaccia too. Hey, and I can get some of the cooking off my hands.
RECIPES
thefreshloaf.com

Where to start for a starter?

Tried to fit a pun in the title and didn’t work out. Anyways, I’ve been artisan baking for just about 2 years and I think it’s finally time I start experimenting with sourdough and natural leavens. I spent a few hours yesterday watching videos and reading articles about sourdough starters and how to create one. But there are so many conflicting ideas and so many different variations on starters and it’s hard for me to decide which one to go with.
FOOD & DRINKS
thefreshloaf.com

Starting a home bakery

I have just recently started a home bakery on Instagram, I have only posted a few pictures and I don't have any sales yet. I am trying to figure out the best way to reach people and create a menu that people will want to buy from. I'm currently offering pumpkin sourdough bread, plain sourdough bread, sourdough brioche, rosemary garlic sourdough bread, and sourdough cinnamon buns.
FOOD & DRINKS
thefreshloaf.com

Bread matching

You forgot sour cream in your borscht! Otherwise, that's a classic combo in Russia, very nicely done. I posted my butternut squash soup the other day with the t65 bread I made. Always something good to put with bread ! Bread elevates every meal . Beautiful Borscht. I've never made it but certainly will now that I've seen yours. I get gorgeous beets here and we eat them all the time. Good to see a post from you. c.
FOOD & DRINKS
