John Travolta and his daughter Ella posed for a sweet snap after she finished filming her new ‘Alice In Wonderland’ inspired movie. Ella Bleu Travolta has officially wrapped her first major movie. The 21-year-old daughter of John Travolta and Kelly Preston is following in her A-list parent’s footsteps by making a name for herself in Hollywood. She took to Instagram on on September 5 share a series of snaps in celebration of finishing filming her new movie Get Lost. “And that’s a wrap on Get Lost!!! This has been such an incredible experience,” she captioned the carousel post. “Budapest has been a dream and most importantly I’ve gotten to meet and work with so many amazing people.”

