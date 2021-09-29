Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Releases 2021 Hunting Prospects

After a 2020 hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic, it was wonderful to head back to the Peach Beach RV Park in the Columbia River Gorge this week to participate in Ed Iman’s annual Fish Camp. This event has been going on for almost 20 years now and brings together a combination of outdoors media members, fishing guides, tournament anglers, retailers, and fishing industry manufacturers who camp, eat, drink, network, and fish for up to five days on the Columbia and other rivers in the gorge.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO