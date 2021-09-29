CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Releases 2021 Hunting Prospects

Chronicle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFall marks the start of hunting seasons for deer, elk, waterfowl and upland game birds in many areas of Washington. To help hunters have a successful hunting season, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) has released its annual Hunting Prospects, which provide guidance and hunting information for each district. It can be accessed online at wdfw.wa.gov/hunting/locations/prospects.

www.chronline.com

Comments / 0

Related
goldrushcam.com

October 2021 California Department Of Fish And Wildlife Calendar

September 30, 2021 - All calendar items are subject to change as we navigate the changing conditions and guidance related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Please continue to adhere to all safety protocols including physical distancing, wearing masks and frequent hand washing. For information on how to get vaccinated in California, please visit myturn.ca.gov(opens in new tab).
CALIFORNIA STATE
St. Albans Messenger

Vermont Fish and Wildlife urges hunters to wear orange

MONTPELIER– Vermont Fish and Wildlife is reminding hunters to wear fluorescent hunter orange. “Hunting is one of the safest outdoor activities, and it’s getting safer thanks to advances in education as well as science,” said Vermont Hunter Education Program Coordinator Nicole Meier. “Our volunteer hunter education instructors stress that wearing orange during hunting season is important, and studies prove that wearing fluorescent hunter orange keeps hunters visible to other people in the woods, but it keeps them relatively invisible to deer.”
VERMONT STATE
Idaho State Journal

Fish and Game provides millions of acres of access for hunting

Hunting season is here, and a question commonly asked is “Where can I go hunting?”. There’s a lot of good answers to that question in Idaho, starting with nearly two-thirds of the state is public land, and most of it is open for hunting. Idaho Fish and Game also provides...
HOBBIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waterfowl Hunting#Birds#Grouse#Hunting Prospects#Wdfw
Idaho Mountain Express

U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service to re-evaluate gray wolf protections

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will review the status of gray wolves in the western U.S. in response to a pair of petitions filed earlier in the summer by dozens of conservation groups seeking Endangered Species Act protections for the species. On Sept. 15, the agency determined that the...
HAILEY, ID
Goldendale Sentinel

The Washington Outdoors Report: One more fish camp

After a 2020 hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic, it was wonderful to head back to the Peach Beach RV Park in the Columbia River Gorge this week to participate in Ed Iman’s annual Fish Camp. This event has been going on for almost 20 years now and brings together a combination of outdoors media members, fishing guides, tournament anglers, retailers, and fishing industry manufacturers who camp, eat, drink, network, and fish for up to five days on the Columbia and other rivers in the gorge.
WASHINGTON STATE
reviewjournal.com

National Hunting Fishing Day to be celebrated on Saturday

Saturday is National Hunting Fishing Day, an annual day of recognition created by Congress in 1971. Its purpose is to celebrate the rich traditions of hunting, target shooting and fishing across the country and recognize the financial and leadership contributions hunters and anglers have made, and continue to make, to wildlife conservation.
HOBBIES
salyersvilleindependent.com

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife seeks information on wild pig sightings

Do you have trail camera photos of wild pigs on your property? You can help in KY Fish and Wildlife’s eradication efforts of this invasive species by reporting and sharing photos of wild pigs to FW.KY.GOV/WILDPIGS. During deer hunting season, hunters place trail cameras across the landscape. With the large...
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
VTDigger

As Louis Porter leaves as Fish & Wildlife commissioner …

The professional organization that represents fish and wildlife departments nationwide, the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies, calls for a transformation to meet the changing times. However, those who head up the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department seem stuck in the past. Vermont surveys conducted by the Center for Rural...
POLITICS
Sterling Journal-Advocate

CPW celebrates National Hunting and Fishing Day to honor Colorado sportspeople contributing to wildlife and land conservation

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is celebrating National Hunting and Fishing Day on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 to celebrate and honor all the valuable contributions Colorado’s sportspeople make to conserving our wildlife populations and state lands. Governor Jared Polis officially proclaimed Sept. 25 as Hunting and Fishing Day in Colorado as...
COLORADO STATE
seehafernews.com

DNR Encourages Exploration of Fishing Areas for National Fishing and Hunting Day

National Hunting and Fishing Day is this Saturday (September 25th), and the DNR is encouraging anglers to explore all of the hot fishing spots the state has to offer. Locally, Lake Michigan is obviously the biggest body of water to fish, and it offers trophy-sized chinook salmon and good catches of coho salmon, steelhead and lake trout.
HOBBIES
Northwest Signal

Ohio Commemorates National Hunting and Fishing Day

COLUMBUS — On Saturday, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife invites all Ohioans to join more than 50 million sportsmen and women in the commemoration of National Hunting and Fishing Day. Now in its 49th year, National Hunting and Fishing Day was launched by the National...
OHIO STATE
local21news.com

CHIME IN | Saturday marks National Hunting and Fishing Day

CHIME IN | Send us your hunting and fishing photos. This Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 is National Hunting and Fishing Day! The day was established by Congress in 1971. A proclamation from Gov. Tom Wolf recognizing Hunting and Fishing Day in Pennsylvania stated that “Hunting and angling offer participants an opportunity to connect with nature on a personal level while simultaneously providing food security, a sense of self-sufficiency, and both mental and physical health benefits.”
FOOD & DRINKS
idaho.gov

Wildlife Management Areas - a great place to hunt

With the changing of seasons, many people are thinking of ways to enjoy the beauty of a cool autumn day. How about exploring a Wildlife Management Area (WMA) where you can hunt, fish, trap and view wildlife? You might just find a new favorite spot. Fish and Game owns 31...
ANIMALS
St. Joseph News-Press

Conservation department provides hunting reminders

The fall firearm turkey hunting season has started and as it intersects with an archery hunting season, the Missouri Department of Conservation wants people to be courteous and make sure they’re safe. “The turkey season opening (on Oct. 1), we’re going to check to make sure they have their permits,...
LIFESTYLE
Grand Forks Herald

Game and Fish Department appoints Casey Anderson as new wildlife chief

Longtime employee Casey Anderson has been appointed wildlife division chief of the North Dakota Game and Fish Department. The appointment was announced Tuesday, Sept. 28, by Game and Fish director Jeb Williams. Anderson is a 20-year department employee. “Casey has certainly proven himself as a leader,” Williams said. “His experience...
POLITICS
freestonecountytimesonline.com

Woods, Waters, and Wildlife: Upcoming Hunting Seasons

The first new hunting seasons of the year are still in their infancy; DOVE seasons in the North and Central Zones are only in their third week and the South Zone just opened last week; the short early TEAL and CANADA GOOSE seasons are open through 9/26; and mosquito-biting season is still hanging on — But am I Already talking about DEER season?
HOBBIES
Billings Gazette

Guest opinion: Fish and Wildlife Commission hands Wilks Brothers a victory

At last, the Wilks brothers got what they wanted but money couldn’t buy: the guaranteed opportunity to hunt trophy elk on their ranch. In a hastily arranged Zoom meeting at 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 24 — to accommodate the personal international travel of Commissioner Walsh — and with minimal advance public notice, the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission gifted coveted elk permits to large landowners. The Wilks brothers and their designees will now receive eight permits to hunt trophy bull elk on their ranch in the Snowy Mountains south of Lewistown this upcoming hunting season, and in return the public hunter gets little.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy