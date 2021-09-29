Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Releases 2021 Hunting Prospects
Fall marks the start of hunting seasons for deer, elk, waterfowl and upland game birds in many areas of Washington. To help hunters have a successful hunting season, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) has released its annual Hunting Prospects, which provide guidance and hunting information for each district. It can be accessed online at wdfw.wa.gov/hunting/locations/prospects.www.chronline.com
