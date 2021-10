A Michigan man has a tall task tonight on “Jeopardy.” He will try to dethrone the second best player in the history of questions and answers. David Garcia is from Troy in Metro Detroit. He’s an IT Communications Strategy Team Lead at United Wholesale Mortgage in Pontiac. Garcia takes on 35-game champion Matt Amodio from New Haven, Connecticut on the episode airing on Wed., October 6. Amodio’s winnings total more than $1.4 million.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO