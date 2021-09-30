CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elgin, TX

WildCat Walkers - Free Walking Program for 60+ at the Elgin Recreation Center

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeniors aged 60+ are invited to come to the Elgin Recreation Center for FREE Monday - Friday from 8:00AM-10:00AM to walk laps in the Gym. Wildcat Walkers is a fun way to socialize with other seniors while walking in a climate controlled gym, providing a safe space for fitness. The Elgin Recreation Center rewards walking milestones, so for your first 100 miles walked, you receive a shirt, for 250 miles you'll receive a pedometer and for 500 miles you'll receive a stainless steel water bottle.

#Fitness#Stainless Steel#Safe Space
