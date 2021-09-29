An Overnight Stay At This Secluded Cabin In Texas Costs Just $100 A Night And Will Take You Back In Time

Log cabins are a charming relic of pioneer days, reminding us of an era when life was still simple. Tucked away in the wooded landscape of Canyon Lake is a secluded log cabin that you can rent for just $100 per night. Surrounded by trees, the cabin feels remote even though it’s just a short drive from Gruene, Wimberley, and the lakefront itself. Come unplug for a while and enjoy a cozy, relaxing getaway far removed from the stresses of everyday life. You’ll never want to leave!

Harkening back to pioneer days, this charming log cabin in Canyon Lake is nestled high among the treetops.

The treehouse sleeps two guests, featuring a king-size bed outfitted with a firm, yet comfortable mattress and plush linens.

You'll feel right at home in the full kitchen, complete with basic appliances such as a fridge, microwave, coffee maker, toaster, and stovetop.

If you prefer an indoor setting at mealtime, the vintage dining table is already set with plates and glasses for both water and wine.

The en-suite bathroom has a tub and shower, and it's also handicap accessible.

When you aren't getting some much-needed R&R in the treehouse, a whole new world of adventure awaits outside.

In addition to a private entrance, guests will also enjoy semi-covered parking for cars and water recreation vehicles.

