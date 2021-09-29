An Overnight Stay At This Secluded Cabin In Texas Costs Just $100 A Night And Will Take You Back In Time
Log cabins are a charming relic of pioneer days, reminding us of an era when life was still simple. Tucked away in the wooded landscape of Canyon Lake is a secluded log cabin that you can rent for just $100 per night. Surrounded by trees, the cabin feels remote even though it’s just a short drive from Gruene, Wimberley, and the lakefront itself. Come unplug for a while and enjoy a cozy, relaxing getaway far removed from the stresses of everyday life. You’ll never want to leave!
Visit the Airbnb listing to learn more and/or make a reservation.
Have you ever stayed in this quaint log cabin treehouse? If so, we’d love to hear all about your trip in the comments section below! Tell us how it went, then check out our previous article for another treehouse in Texas that offers a whimsical overnight stay.
