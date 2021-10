Replacing what rookie cornerback Jaycee Horn had already brought to the defense won’t be easy for the Carolina Panthers. But they’re going to have to try. An early attempt, in a report confirmed by Joseph Person of The Athletic, has the Panthers having already reached out to free agent Richard Sherman. Carolina is now one of a handful of teams—along with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers—to have noted interest in Sherman.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO