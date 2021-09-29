Once again, we are asking: How safe is the T?

After 18 months, I finally got around to charging up my Charlie Card Tuesday morning for a ride-along with MBTA general manager Steve Poftak. What could possibly go wrong?. The trains stayed on the tracks, the buses weren’t stuck in traffic, and the South Station Red Line platform has never looked so spick-and-span. The subway stations were busy, but not packed. Gone was the frenetic morning rush ― with many people still working from home, we easily found a seat at 8 a.m. on the Orange Line. We even hitched a ride on new Orange Line cars twice; during the pandemic, the T has cycled in two more sets of the new cars. And everywhere I looked, people were wearing masks.