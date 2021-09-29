CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Saints' Kamara, Rams' Kupp among best bets to score

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s already Week 4, and there are a lot of unknowns in the NFL these days, but these players are as close to a sure thing in fantasy as you can get. These are my best bets to score at the running back and wide receiver positions. ___. Running Back.

CBS Sports

Rams vs. Seahawks odds, line, spread: Thursday Night Football picks, predictions from NFL model on 124-82 roll

Franchise quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Russell Wilson will face off for the first time as division rivals on Thursday Night Football. In his first month as a Ram, Stafford has completed 68 percent of his passes while tossing 11 touchdowns. As a result, the Rams are second in the NFC West with a 3-1 record. Wilson has thrown for 1,044 yards, nine touchdowns, and a league-low zero interceptions. Seattle is 2-2 and bounced back with a victory on the road against the San Francisco 49ers.
NFL
FanSided

Saints: Alvin Kamara has to have a bounce-back game vs. Patriots

It’s been a while since we’ve seen Alvin Kamara look as ineffective as he did last week vs. the Panthers but that’s exactly what was on display last Sunday. The New Orleans Saints lost 26-7 and Kamara had more carries (8) than rushing yards (5), which obviously isn’t something that NFL fans are used to seeing.
NFL
seattlepi.com

Rams' Kupp stays grounded in a soaring start with Stafford

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Cooper Kupp realizes he isn't in charge of how high he sits on the NFL's receiving charts, so he isn't terribly impressed by his lofty perch early this season. When Kupp isn't getting many targets, the Los Angeles Rams receiver focuses on blocking, acting as...
NFL
WTOP

Patriots expect to be challenged by Kamara, savvy Saints

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots entered free agency in the offseason with the goal of building a defense that was physical and aggressive. It will take some time before the Patriots know the rate of return on the investments they made in free agency. But through two games, the trend lines are encouraging.
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Why Bucs vs. Rams is the best NFL game to bet on this season

What do you get when you combine the top two favorites to win the NFC, one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, a successful veteran QB in his own right trying to prove how good he's always been, America's Game of the Week, and a razor-thin point spread in a game that could go either direction?
NFL
audacy.com

Patriots defenders clearly focused on Saints star Alvin Kamara

As anyone who plays fantasy football can tell you, Saints running back Alvin Kamara is one of the most versatile, productive, explosive players in the NFL. Real Patriots football players and coaches realize it too. Even though Kamara isn’t off to his best start – though he leads the Saints...
NFL
FanSided

3 best prop bets for Patriots vs Saints in Week 3

Though they should probably be 2-0, the New England Patriots head into their Week 2 matchup against the New Orleans Saints in a great place. After all, they just dominated the division-rival New York Jets and humiliated rookie quarterback Zach Wilson in the process. Not only that, but New Orleans...
NFL
Yardbarker

Rams WR Cooper Kupp Strives to Stay Even-Keeled After Strong Start to 2021

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Matthew Stafford to Cooper Kupp connection is still taking its shape, but the start in which the duo has gotten off to has been one of the more lethal offensive pairings after two weeks. The quarterback to wide receiver duo has connected for a league-leading...
NFL
FOX Sports

Peter Schrager's Cheat Sheet: Is the Rams' Cooper Kupp the NFL's best WR?

Welcome to the Week 3 edition of the Schrager Cheat Sheet. Each week, I’ll take a look at several things you need to know heading into the NFL weekend. This week, we’re loaded with nuggets on the Rams, Chargers, Cardinals and more. Let’s get to it. 1. The NFL's best...
NFL
RamDigest

Rams' Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp Have Built Winning Formula Through Three Weeks

The Los Angeles Rams offense has taken the league by notice with the significant connection between quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp. Stafford, who’s played in just three games as a member of the Rams, has identified his favorite target early on with his new team. Look no further than Kupp, the former third-round pick that largely went overlooked prior to making his mark in the NFL after playing in the college ranks at Eastern Washington.
NFL
numberfire.com

Cooper Kupp continues dominance in Rams' win against Tampa Bay

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp had another big day Sunday in the team's Week 3 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Rams looked like the best team in football on Sunday, dominating the Bucs en route to a 34-24 win. Quarterback Matthew Stafford was dominant, and part of that was the continuing connection with Kupp outside. He's had a dominant start to the season, and as long as both parties remain healthy, there's no reason to think Kupp will be held in check anytime soon.
NFL
CBS Sports

Saints' Alvin Kamara: Featured prominently in victory

Kamara rushed 24 times for 89 yards and caught three of four targets for 29 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-13 win over the Patriots. Kamara struggled to find running room against a much-improved Patriots defense, but the volume combined with his usual contributions as a receiver produced a solid line. It's been a bit of a slow start for the dual-threat back in 2021, as his 3.3 yards per carry and 6.2 yards per catch are both the lowest of his career. A drop-off was to be expected following Drew Brees' retirement, but fantasy managers are hoping to see some improvement considering the draft capital it cost to acquire the star player. Kamara will look to take advantage of a favorable matchup against the Giants next Sunday.
NFL
RamDigest

Rams WR Cooper Kupp Wins NFC Offensive Player of the Month

After just three weeks of games behind us, the Los Angeles Rams have scooped up a variety of personal achievements to start the 2021 campaign. The latest coming is wide receiver Cooper Kupp as the NFL announced Thursday that he's been named NFC Offensive Player of the Month. This is the first time Kupp has taken home the hardware for this reputable award.
NFL
NFL

Raiders QB Derek Carr, Rams WR Cooper Kupp lead NFL Players of the Month

Eyebrows have been raised and notice has been taken as it relates to the stellar play put forth by Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr over the first three weeks of the season. Now, accolades have been won. For the first time in his career, Carr was named AFC Offensive...
NFL
NBC Sports

Alvin Kamara gets Saints on the board with early touchdown

This week, Saints quarterback Jameis Winston talked about getting Alvin Kamara more involved in the passing game. Through a couple of possessions, Winston is putting that plan into action. Winston threw an 11-yard touchdown to Kamara to cap the Saints’ second drive on third-and-7, giving New Orleans an early 7-0...
NFL

