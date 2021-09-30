CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katie Nolan Is Out At ESPN, Tweets Goodbye To Her Fans

By Bruce Haring
 6 days ago
Katie Nolan , a one-time rising star at ESPN after being lured from Fox Sports, announced today online that she’s leaving the sports network.

“I’ve thought about sending this tweet for weeks and I still have no clue how to make it not make you all roll your eyes,” Nolan wrote on Twitter . “Alas: the obvious thing has happened. I no longer work at ESPN. I’m really grateful for my time here. I made incredible friendships and valuable mistakes.”

Nolan seemed to be on a rocket toward sports stardom when she left Fox in 2016 to move to ESPN. She received a hefty raise for the move and reportedly topped $1 million per year.

But despite lots of attention, Nolan’s star never really shined at ESPN. She hosted a podcast titled Sports? and a TV show called Always Late , which ran on ESPN+ and later ESPN2. Both featured Nolan’s sometimes salty commentary.

Nolan re-signed with ESPN in 2020, but Always Late was canceled a year later.

“We thank Katie for her contributions to ESPN and wish her luck in the future,” ESPN said in a statement

At her leave-taking, Nolan, 34, was still a contributor to Highly Questionable. That show was itself canceled this month as part of the shuffle that saw Max Kellerman leave Stephen A. Smith’s First Take . Kellerman now hosts This Just In.

“This year of slowing down has affected me on a cellular level,” Nolan wrote. “If you listen to the podcast this isn’t news to you. What’s next for me is to figure out how/where/when this new me can use the skills the old me acquired to make the stuff I think needs making. And maybe a vacation?”

