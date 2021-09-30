CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies recap: A rookie (finally) destroys the veteran alliance

By Sydney Bucksbaum
Cover picture for the articleIt may have taken eight full episodes — basically the entire first half of season 37 — but a rookie finally made some moves on The Challenge: Spies, Lies, and Allies and used what little fleeting power she had to destroy the veteran alliance that's had a vice grip on the game so far. So by the end of this week's episode, there are no more rookie-rookie pairs for the vets to target. And we all know what that means! But I'm getting ahead of myself — the veteran war is going to begin next week. What happened this week?

