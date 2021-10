MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Say it isn't so, we are talking about snow. "We are in a unique state where weather conditions change, and they can change quickly. We want people to be prepared and ready. Now is the time they need to be doing their part as well, getting that winter emergency kit in their car. Getting cars checked for tires, brakes, windshield wipers," said Ronald Young, spokesperson for PennDOT District 5, which covers Monroe and Carbon County.

MONROE COUNTY, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO