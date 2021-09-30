Muriel Wasmuth Berry, 86
Muriel Wasmuth Berry passed away peacefully on September 25, 2021. She was born in 1935 in Davenport, New York. She moved to Lakeland, Florida from Troy, New York in 1955. She worked as a secretary in the medical and engineering/construction field. Muriel enjoyed retirement with her pets and voraciously loved reading. She loved taking vacations to Georgia and driving the back roads. Muriel selflessly poured her heart and soul into the love and care of her children.www.lkldnow.com
