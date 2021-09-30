CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lakeland, FL

Muriel Wasmuth Berry, 86

By Funeral home named below
LkldNow
LkldNow
 6 days ago

Muriel Wasmuth Berry passed away peacefully on September 25, 2021. She was born in 1935 in Davenport, New York. She moved to Lakeland, Florida from Troy, New York in 1955. She worked as a secretary in the medical and engineering/construction field. Muriel enjoyed retirement with her pets and voraciously loved reading. She loved taking vacations to Georgia and driving the back roads. Muriel selflessly poured her heart and soul into the love and care of her children.

www.lkldnow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
LkldNow

Stephen Randy Sumner, 66

Stephen Randy Sumner, Age 66, passed away on September 25, 2021 in Lakeland Regional Medical Center. He was born October 10th, 1954 to Dick and Mae Sumner in Oxford Georgia. Upon moving with his family to Lakeland, Florida in April 1962, he later attend Hillsborough Community College and the University of South Florida graduating with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering in 1990. He worked at both Honeywell and Lakeland Electric where he retired in 2018.
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

William Marvin Christie, 78

William Marvin Christie, 78, of Lakeland, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at 7:18 p.m. Marvin was one of the kindest, most caring men and had so much love for his friends and family. He rarely missed a chance to see his brothers and sister at a good old family reunion, and you could always catch him on the sidelines of his sons and grandchildren’s events with his camera on hand.
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Mandy Fulton named Development Director for Noah’s Ark

Noah’s Ark of Central Florida has announced Mandy Fulton as the organization’s new Development Director. For five years it has been Noah’s Ark mission to advocate for individuals with developmental or intellectual disabilities and provide or facilitate choices for meaningful employment, social and recreational opportunities, and affordable housing in an inclusive community.
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Don Whitworth, Retired Ledger Publisher, Dies at 77

Don Whitworth, who served as publisher of The Ledger from 1988 to 2000, died last week in his Lakeland home at age 77. Whitworth, a graduate of Lakeland High School, is the only publisher in The Ledger’s 97-year-history who grew up here. In addition to leading the business operations of...
LAKELAND, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Davenport, FL
State
Georgia State
Florida State
Florida Obituaries
State
New York State
Lakeland, FL
Obituaries
State
Florida State
City
Lakeland, FL
LkldNow

Sarah Elizabeth Turner, 30

Sarah Elizabeth Turner, 30, passed away September 23, 2021. Sarah was born in Tampa, Florida on December 14, 1990, to Rick and Paula Turner. She attended The Honor Academy in Texas, and was a part of Sidewalk Sunday School at Victory church when she was growing up. More recently, she attended Grace City Church. She was a 2009 graduate of McKeel Academy. Following her college graduation from Regent University, Sarah became a barista for Starbucks. She touched many lives through her work, leaving encouraging notes on her customers cups, or treating them to a “cup on her.” Sarah enjoyed trips to Disney, the beach, and spending time with her family and friends.
TAMPA, FL
LkldNow

Indra Basdeo, 62

Our beloved Indra Basdeo, 62, of Lakeland, Florida left us to go be with THE LORD JESUS CHRIST on Sunday, September 26, 2021. She will be dearly missed. She will be forever in our hearts. Indra was born to her mother, Mangri Sookram, and her father, Jaipaul Sookram, at 222...
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Don Ray Whitworth, 77

Don Whitworth, 77, passed away at his home on September 22, 2021. Don was born in Haleyville, AL on April 11, 1944. He moved to Polk County with his family as a small boy, graduated from Lakeland High School, then served four years in the U.S. Air Force. He started his newspaper career as a classified advertising representative with The Tampa Tribune in 1967. He joined The Ledger in 1974 working in various advertising positions – including Ad Director for ten years. In 1985 Don was named Publisher of the Wilmington, NC Star-News, which like The Ledger was owned by the New York Times. He returned to Lakeland as Publisher and President of The Ledger in 1988.
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Ella Pearl Agee, 91

Ella Pearl Agee was born October 4, 1929 in Atlanta, Georgia to Charlie Agee and Pearlie Dixon Agee. She was a member of Greater St. Paul MBI Church & resided in Lakeland until God called His servant home on September 14, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents,...
LAKELAND, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Berry
LkldNow

Virginia Tacker Askew, 101

Virginia Tacker Askew was born July 14, 1920 in Lakeland, Florida and lived here her entire life. She was the daughter of Josh and Clara Tacker. Virginia graduated from Lakeland High School and went on to graduate from Florida State College for Women with a degree in Elementary Education. She taught school at Central Avenue Elementary School prior to her marriage to Harry L. Askew, Jr. and they were married for 54 years prior to his death in 2001.
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Cynthia “Cindee” Ann Kasey, 57

Cynthia “Cindee” Ann Kasey, 57, passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at the Lakeland Regional Hospital after a four-week battle against COVID. Her journey began in Louisville, Kentucky on May 8, 1963. She was the daughter of Dorothy and Reginald “Chick” Kasey Sr. She attended the high school in Louisville, Kentucky, but she completed her senior year education and graduated from Lakeland Senior High School (class of 1982). After high school, she attended Traviss Technical College to become a nurse. She completed their program and earned her Licensed Practical Nursing certification.
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Lucy Irene Smith, 65

Lucy Irene Smith, 65, died September 3, 2021. Irene was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on May 7, 1956, to the late Franklin Bird Smith and Frances Hazel Thurgood. Irene was an accomplished quilt maker and an award-winning baker. She was the first in her family to attend college, earning her Associate Degree from the University of Utah where she met her husband David by holding his notes for a class as ransom for a date. Irene was a professional secretary, fluent in shorthand, superbly organized, and could type faster than an electric typewriter could process. As a life-long member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Irene continued her pioneer heritage with honor, diligently serving the Lord in many capacities throughout her life. Her callings in the church included Sunday School and Primary teacher, Relief Society and Primary President as well as an ordinance worker in the Memphis, TN Temple.
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Jarred Adam Calhoun, 32

Jarred Adam Calhoun passed away on Monday, September 6th, 2021. Jarred was born on June 23rd, 1989, in Lakeland, FL. Jarred attended Lake Gibson Senior High, and held several jobs, mostly in construction. He was an avid outdoorsman, that loved sports, but especially fishing. Some of his happiest times were spent on many of the lakes in central Florida, or on the flats of the Gulf.
LAKELAND, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart And Soul#Retirement#Sr
LkldNow

WWII Veteran’s Family Learns of His Bronze Star After He Died

The family of Bill Bateman knew that he had served in the U.S. Marines during World War II, but they did not know until after he died Monday at age 96 that he had received a Bronze Star for heroism, News Channel 8 reported. Discovery of his heroism citation means that Bateman, who owned McDonalds franchises in Lakeland and Bartow, will be buried with full military honors.
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

LkldNow

Lakeland, FL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
758K+
Views
ABOUT

Lkldnow is independent, mobile news to connect you with Lakeland, Fla. By illuminating the community, our aim is to empower Lakeland residents to become more engaged with their community.

 https://www.lkldnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy