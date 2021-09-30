No Time To Die Theatrical Review

More than 18 months after it was originally slated to hit theaters, No Time to Die is finally set to be unveiled for audiences, which will surely lead many to wonder if the wait was worth it. Confirmed to be Daniel Craig's final adventure as the spy, the extended wait for release has only added more undue pressure on this latest installment, with tremendous odds being stacked against it. Even with all of the outside challenges No Time to Die has had to face, the film gives audiences almost everything they'd expect from any entry into the series, while also finding unexpectedly emotional moments to tug on the heartstrings of fans who have been in Craig's corner since Casino Royale.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO