No Time To Die Theatrical Review

By Alyn Darnay
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's a great big epic film with a consummate final performance that everyone will want to see. Farewell Mr. Craig. We will miss you…a lot. His name is Craig…Daniel Craig, and unless you've lived under a rock for the past 15 years, you know him to be the latest and one of the best incarnations of Bond…James Bond, 007, agent for Her Majesty's Secret Service. I love saying that; almost as much as I love watching his 5 films explode on the screen.

Daniel Craig
