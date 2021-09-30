CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Crunchyroll Also Adds Restaurant to Another World New Edition Manga

By anime
Anime News Network
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKadokawa also released the first chapter of the manga on its Book Walker Global website. The company stated that its release will catch up with the Japanese serialization in October on several online ebook stores. The manga is a new adaptation of Junpei Inuzuka and Katsumi Enami's Restaurant to Another...

www.animenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
koalasplayground.com

K-netizens Continue to Be Upset that Netflix Hit Drama Squid Game is Too Similar to Popular Japanese Manga As the God’s Will

It’s a fascinating case study on the domestic South Korea response to hit Netflix survivor game drama Squid Game. After a weekend dominating the streaming platform in multiple regions and getting as high as #1 in the worldwide rankings, one would think K-netizens would be proud. Instead the commentariat has remained focused on and frustrated by the same concept and worse multiple game similarities to hit Japanese manga As the God’s Will, which was adapted into a J-movie in 2014 directed by Takashi Miike starring Fukushi Sota. It sounds like more of the audience watched the J-movie than the entirety of the manga series, which I read and enjoyed, but it’s two arcs and the J-movie only adapted the first (shorter) arc with the students who went to school that day and were forced into games, versus the second arc about the delinquent or sick students who missed school that day. The Squid Game screenwriter claimed to have written his script in 2009 but could not get the series made due to how bloody and violent it was until now. I think the biggest problem is the first game – the classic children’s game called Red Light, Green Light in the US with different names, in Japan it’s called Daruma-san ga koronda and in Korea Mugunghwa kkochi pieotseumnida. Since As the God’s Will came out first, the screenwriter of Squid Game should have changed his first game to a different one or made it later in the series. Starting off with the exact same game and execution is probably what makes the similarities all the more noticeable. I am wondering why K-netz is upset since they usually want to stick it to Japan, so probably they don’t like a South Korean show being accused of copying something and it’s so close it’s hard to defend.
COMICS
Advanced Television

Crunchyroll, Fuji TV partnership

Global anime service Crunchyroll and Japanese TV network Fuji TV have announced a partnership that will bring fans more anime through the development and production of new series. These titles will be broadcast in Japan on Fuji TV’s +Ultra programming block and streamed on Crunchyroll in over 200 countries and territories.
TV SERIES
cgmagonline.com

Crunchyroll Releases Spicy New Fall Anime 2021 Lineup

Three new Crunchyroll original anime series are joining this year’s Fall anime season. Hot anime summer is over! The time for Fall anime is here now. Crunchyroll highlighted six trending series to keep on your watchlist as the weather gets cold, and you’re dreading the impending winter chill. Let’s not get too glum because the anime series streaming will kindle a fire in your soul.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Seven Seas Licenses World End Solte Manga, Classroom of the Elite: Year 2 Novels

Seven Seas will release the first volume of Satoshi Mizukami's World End Solte (Saihate no Solte) manga digitally and in print in April 2022. The company describes the manga:. The war is finally over, but the land has been ravaged. Magical pollution runs rampant, distorting time and space. Solte, an orphan whose mother and father were killed trying to eliminate this blight, decides to follow in her parents' footsteps. But rather than cleansing the pollution, she wants to venture into it, like the Salvagers who reclaim treasure from its depths. Solte wants to push farther and see if she can find the other side--and perhaps even the answers she seeks.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manga#New Edition#Tv Tokyo#Japanese#Sh Nen Ace#Sh Setsu#Funimation Entertainment#The Book Walker Global
Anime News Network

Digital Manga Service Azuki Adds Manga from Glacier Bay Books, Star Fruit Books

KiraKira Media Inc.'s digital manga service Azuki announced on Thursday that it will add manga from Glacier Bay Books and Star Fruit Books. Summary: Stylistically intermingling themes of gentrification and rebirth within the setting of a classic yakuza crime drama, Children of Mu-Town follows the course charted by youths of an aging residential housing complex who are struggling for their lives: burdened by financial issues, peer pressure, and uncertain futures, ensnared in the clutches of organized crime, they are searching for a way to survive. When a municipal renovation project seems to offer a future of stability for their dilapidated town, the mysterious and far-reaching consequences that their actions set into motion may leave Juichi and his friends with no option but annihilation… A stunning modern “tenement masterpiece” manga, Mu-Town is a story of small town gang intimidation, escalating immigration tensions, political intrigue, and the yearning desperation of youth.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Tomato Akase Launches New Higurashi When They Cry – Jun Manga in October

Manga will be new answer arc for Higurashi: When They Cry – GOU. Manga creator Tomato Akase and Kadokawa's Young Ace Up service both announced on Twitter on Friday that Akase will launch a new Higurashi manga titled Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Jun (Higurashi: When They Cry – Jun) in October. The manga will be a new answer arc for the Higurashi: When They Cry – GOU series.
COMICS
Anime News Network

New 3x3 Eyes Manga Enters 'Last Stage'

Takada launched the manga on E-Young Magazine in December 2016, and the series moved to Monthly Young Magazine in February 2019. Kodansha published the sixth compiled volume on September 17. The manga is set 12 years after the last battle with Kaiyanwang, and once again centers on Pai and Yakumo.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Rainbow's Masasumi Kakizaki Launches New Manga in October

The October issue of Kodansha's Monthly Young Magazine announced on Tuesday that Masasumi Kakizaki is launching a new manga titled Yomotsu Hegui (Partaking of the Underworld's Food) in the magazine's next issue on October 19. The magazine teases the manga as centering on a man who has lost everything and meets a shinigami, and an "eternal battle for life."
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Siliconera

Mao Offers Readers a New Time Traveling Yokai Manga

Most of our readers are probably familiar with Rumiko Takahashi’s longest running series, Inuyasha. It is the story of a young woman named Kagome who time travels through a well to feudal Japan and finds herself all tangled up with demons and curses. Takahashi’s latest manga, Mao, takes these familiar themes and reworks them to craft a new adventure.
COMICS
GeekTyrant

New DEMON SLAYER Episodes Coming to Funimation and Crunchyroll

Demon Slayer fans rejoice, Funimation and Crunchyroll have announced that they will be streaming Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc starting October 10. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc is a 7 episode arc that will adapt the film with an original episode, new music, new scenes, and new opening and ending credits. It will be followed by the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc which will premiere with an hour long episode on December 5. These titles will also be available to watch on Hulu.
TV SERIES
Anime News Network

Back When You Called Us Devils Author Launches New Manga

This year's 44th issue of Kodansha's Weekly Young Magazine revealed on Monday that Takashi Sano is launching a new manga titled Kimi ga Kemono ni Naru Mae ni (Before You Turn Into a Beast) in the magazine's next issue on October 4. The manga will have a color opening page. The magazine teases the manga as a story of love and blood, centering on the "beastly nature" of man.
COMICS
noisypixel.net

NEO: The World Ends With You One-Shot Manga by Shiro Amano Released

The official Japanese PR account for The World Ends With You announced that in celebration of NEO: The World Ends With You’s PC release on the Epic Games Store, artist Shiro Amano has drawn a one-shot manga of the title. Amano is most prominently known for their work on the...
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy