Crunchyroll Also Adds Restaurant to Another World New Edition Manga

KiraKira Media Inc.'s digital manga service Azuki announced on Thursday that it will add manga from Glacier Bay Books and Star Fruit Books. Summary: Stylistically intermingling themes of gentrification and rebirth within the setting of a classic yakuza crime drama, Children of Mu-Town follows the course charted by youths of an aging residential housing complex who are struggling for their lives: burdened by financial issues, peer pressure, and uncertain futures, ensnared in the clutches of organized crime, they are searching for a way to survive. When a municipal renovation project seems to offer a future of stability for their dilapidated town, the mysterious and far-reaching consequences that their actions set into motion may leave Juichi and his friends with no option but annihilation… A stunning modern “tenement masterpiece” manga, Mu-Town is a story of small town gang intimidation, escalating immigration tensions, political intrigue, and the yearning desperation of youth.
