North Korea will restore cross-border communications with its southern counterpart from Monday after dropping them in August, the official KCNA news agency reported. The decision comes just days after Pyongyang sparked international concern with a series of missile tests in the span of a few weeks. The tests prompted the UN Security Council to hold an emergency meeting. The two Koreas had signalled a surprise thaw in relations in late July by announcing the restoration of cross-border communications, which were severed more than a year earlier. But the detente was short-lived, as North Korea stopped answering calls just two weeks later.

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO