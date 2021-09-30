Former WWE Superstar Signs With AEW, Arrives on AEW Dynamite
Former WWE Superstar Lio Rush officially signed with All Elite Wrestling on Wednesday after appearing via a video package during AEW Dynamite. Rush first arrived in AEW at the Double or Nothing 2021 pay-per-view as the Joker in the Casino Battle Royale, but weeks after that he had to announce he had suffered an injury and considered retiring. Once he was healthy enough he fulfilled his contract obligations to New Japan Pro Wrestling and just competed at the NJPW Strong Autumn Attack event this past weekend by beating Taiji Ishimori.comicbook.com
