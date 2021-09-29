CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Britney Spears ‘burst into tears’ upon hearing judge’s decision to suspend dad Jamie

By Evan Real, Nicholas Hautman
Page Six
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears was overwhelmed with emotion after learning her father, Jamie Spears, was suspended from her conservatorship after 13 years. “Britney burst into tears upon hearing the judge’s decision,” a source exclusively told Page Six of the superstar’s reaction. “For the longest time, she had begun to think that she would never see the day that her father’s domineering control over every single aspect of her life would end, but it finally happened.”

pagesix.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Britney Spears Tells Court Her Dad’s Still Messing With Her Wedding

Britney Spears is taking steps to hammer out a prenuptial agreement with her fiancé Sam Asghari — and having her estranged dad Jamie Spears still at the helm of her estate is a problem, her lawyer claims in a new court filing. The new paperwork, filed Wednesday and obtained by Rolling Stone, is calling for Jamie’s ouster as conservator of the pop star’s estate on a much faster timetable than Jamie proposed in his surprise September 7th petition to terminate his daughter’s 13-year conservatorship. While Jamie had asked for a January court hearing on his petition, Britney and her new lawyer,...
RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

Britney Spears Still Wants One Part of Her Conservatorship to Stay in Place

The Britney Spears conservatorship case has brought forth several understandable concerns as Jamie Spears begins the process to step aside. But for anyone doubting that the pop star can’t handle it all alone, she’s asking for guidance once the conservatorship ceases to control her anymore — and it’s a really wise move for Britney. Apparently, she would like for Jodi Montgomery, who has been on her team as her care manager, to stick around after this entire legal mess is over, according to TMZ. That would mean taking on an adviser role to help her manage her household and to stay...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kevin Federline’s attorney responds to Britney Spears security claims

Kevin Federline would be furious if the claims that his children’s private conversations with mom, Britney Spears, had been secretly recorded prove to be true, his attorney exclusively tells Page Six. “I think that would be pretty outrageous and Kevin would be upset about that,” lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan told...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Asghari
Person
Britney Spears
Cosmopolitan

Britney Spears gets new hair to celebrate steps towards freedom from conservatorship

After a long 13 years under a conservatorship, Britney Spears is finally experiencing some freedom. The iconic singer is currently undergoing a gruelling and lengthy trial to get out of the conservatorship completely, backed by her fans’ #FreeBritney movement. Most recently, her father Jamie Spears was suspended as the conservator of her estate, meaning he is no longer in charge of her finances.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Security#New York Times
Page Six

Britney Spears’ lawyers had experts sweep home amid spying allegations: report

Britney Spears‘ legal team hired military security specialists to sweep her mansion over the alarming allegations that her dad had bugged her, according to a report. “When allegations arose about the spying, action was immediately taken to make sure things were more secure,” a source told the Sun of the professional search ordered by the star’s new lawyer, Mathew Rosengart.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Oops! She’s Posting Again: Britney Spears Reactivates Instagram

UPDATE (9/20): Britney Spears is back on Instagram after briefly deleting her account. The singer reactivated her account with some photographs from a recent trip to celebrate her engagement to Sam Asghari. “Some shots from my weekend getaway to celebrate my engagement with my … holy shit … FIANCÉ,” Spears wrote. “I still can’t believe it !!!! I couldn’t stay away from the gram too long so I’m back already!!!! Psss I took these in Palm Springs with clip in extensions!!!! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) ** Britney Spears deleted her Instagram Tuesday, September 14th,...
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Jamie Spears' Attorney Demands Nearly $2 Million In New Estate Battle As Britney Refuses To Pay Staggering $500K Conservatorship Bill

The primary attorney for Jamie Spears in his conservatorship battle with his daughter, Britney Spears, is charging millions as part of a new estate battle. Days after the pop star's lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, refused to pay Vivian Thoreen of law firm Holland & Knight the more than $500,000 she requested to cover the cost of "media matters," she demanded almost $2 million in legal fees as part of a separate case.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Army
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Digital Courier

Britney Spears' father Jamie suspended from conservatorship

Britney Spears' father Jamie has been suspended from her conservatorship, a judge in Los Angeles has ruled. Judge Brenda Penny said that Jamie Spears remaining in charge of his daughter's estate was "untenable" during the latest court hearing in the long-running dispute on Wednesday (29.09.21). Thank you for reading!. Please...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Britney Spears is ‘aware’ of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ tribute episode

“Dancing With the Stars” is dedicating its an entire show to Britney Spears Monday night – and the pop star knows it’s happening. A source exclusively told Page Six that Spears, 39, is “aware” of the “Britney Night” tribute episode. It’s unclear, however, if she’ll be able to watch it under her conservatorship.
THEATER & DANCE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Britney Spears thanks #FreeBritney fans after dad’s removal

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears thanked fans who have called for years to #FreeBritney for major changes in the conservatorship that has long controlled her life and money. Spears’ identical posts on Twitter and Instagram on Monday were her first public comments on the case since a judge suspended her father as conservator of her estate last week, a move […]
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Britney Spears slams family for being complicit in conservatorship

Britney Spears wants fans to know that her family dynamic is still “Toxic” — even after her big conservatorship win last week. The pop superstar, 39, took to Instagram Tuesday to share a message aimed at relatives and friends who were complicit in the continuation of the legal arrangement established by her estranged father, Jamie Spears, more than 13 years ago.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Britney Spears’ born-again dad, Jamie, tried to ‘cure’ her with religion

Britney Spears’ born-again Christian dad tried to “cure” the pop star’s mental health issues with religion — forbidding her from reading anything other than religious material, according to a report Wednesday. Jamie Spears, 69, turned to God after a spell in rehab soon after taking control of his daughter’s life...
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy