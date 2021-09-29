An Indie Playlist for Fall

Summer’s coming to a close, but let’s keep those vibes going with the soundtrack of a new season. In this Fall 2021 edition of the BMI Indie Spotlight, we’re featuring nine exciting acts. You’ll experience the emo-pop quirk of brakence, the vocal talent of Zella Day, the modern classic vibe of Lady Blackbird, and the prodigious teen pop of KALI. Nashville-based indie rocker, Haiva Ru is up next, followed by the drama-meets-macabre mood of the one-woman band, CARR. Rounding out the list are the up-and-coming hitmaker, Tia Tia, Metallica-vetted rockers, The Warning, and the mysterious intensity of shadows. Click inside to read more about each artist and be sure to check out our latest Spotify playlist to hear our selections from each act.

