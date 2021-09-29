CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women Who Rocked the Boat

By Cathy Corman
Cover picture for the articleIn Maiden Voyages: Magnificent Ocean Liners and the Women Who Traveled and Worked Aboard Them, Siân Evans provides a lively account of the experiences of female workers and travelers aboard big ships sailing between England and the U.S. Evans is a cultural historian from Wales whose previous works have explored British class and design. She brings her considerable talents to this project, which effervesces with fascinating facts and biographies of the famous, infamous, and heretofore unknown.

