The religious studies classes in the Mater Dei Chapel are an example of expecting the unexpected. Over the past year and a half, resilience and adapting is something we had to succeed in. Still, now, there is the unexpected we still have to overcome. The ongoing battle against COVID and social distancing is something we are still fighting. At this point, we are all wondering, when is this going to be over?

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 10 DAYS AGO