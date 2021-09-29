FUSD Governing Board reaffirms mask mandate
During Tuesday's meeting, the Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD) Governing Board voted to reaffirm mandating mask-wearing while on school property. The vote comes after Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Katherine Cooper ruled Monday that Gov. Doug Ducey’s mitigation measures violated the single-subject rule because the budget reconciliation bills among which it and other legislation were included did not accurately inform voters of changes.www.jackcentral.org
