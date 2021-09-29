Boston Naturals Live for Lou

The funny thing about the Boston Naturals is that many of their gigs are on the Cape, not Boston. A lot are in Wellfleet. And that is where you will find the five members of the band on Saturday, Oct. 2. They are the solo act at the eighth annual Live for Lou fundraiser at the Wellfleet Beachcomber from 1 to 6 p.m. The event signals the end of the season and helps pay for treatment of addiction disorders as well as provide scholarships for student athletes and those wanting to work as addiction counselors. It is named for Louie LeBart, who died of an opioid overdose in February 2014. His parents, Todd and Holly LeBart, own the Beachcomber.