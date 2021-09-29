Boston Naturals Live for Lou

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleThe funny thing about the Boston Naturals is that many of their gigs are on the Cape, not Boston. A lot are in Wellfleet. And that is where you will find the five members of the band on Saturday, Oct. 2. They are the solo act at the eighth annual Live for Lou fundraiser at the Wellfleet Beachcomber from 1 to 6 p.m. The event signals the end of the season and helps pay for treatment of addiction disorders as well as provide scholarships for student athletes and those wanting to work as addiction counselors. It is named for Louie LeBart, who died of an opioid overdose in February 2014. His parents, Todd and Holly LeBart, own the Beachcomber.

Indie's Choice

Character Study (Thursday, Sept. 30) The Provincetown Public Library is hosting “Work and Place: A Creative Writing Workshop With Jeff W. Bens” on Thursday, Sept. 30, 6 to 7:30 p.m. The Zoom workshop is open to all levels and types of writers. Discussion will center on developing characters with depth and dimension. Bens is the author of three novels including The Mighty Oak. Email [email protected] for the link.
Richard Pickering, Man of Many Hats

“Did you see that guy’s sombrero?” incredulous drivers ask as they speed by Richard Pickering. “It’s huge!”. He has sat under an umbrella outside his family’s 1875 Wellfleet home on Route 6 across from Cumberland Farms, book or martini in hand, on most warm weekend days for over a decade.
