Iowa State Hosts Nobel Laureate Dr. Dan Shechtman for 3 weeks

Iowa State hosts Nobel Laureate Dan Shechtman for a three week visit from September 24 to October 14, 2021. Shechtman studied and earned his PhD in materials from the Technion Israel Institute of Technology in 1972 and completed his post doctorate in Dayton, Ohio at the Wright-Patterson Airforce Base. He went on to teach at Technion and worked with the National Bureau of Standards, now the National Institute of Standards and Technology, during sabbatical Technion. He joined the Iowa State University’s faculty in 2004.