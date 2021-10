By clicking on the product links in this article, we may receive a commission fee at no cost to you, the reader. Weightlifting isn’t just about building muscle (though we sure do love that part). Lifting a loaded barbell or curling dumbbells regularly can also increase your overall fitness level and help your body burn more calories at rest. So if you’re not doing so already, you should make weight training a regular part of your fitness routine, in addition to cardio workouts like running on a treadmill or the elliptical.

WORKOUTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO