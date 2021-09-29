CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local student raises money for charities

By Josh Walzak
Courier-Express
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDISTANT – A local girl brightened the lives of numerous children after raising more than $3,000 during a Labor Day weekend charity event. Emma Cravener, 11, who attends Redbank Valley Intermediate School, held a wash for four-wheelers, dirt bikes and UTVs, collecting children’s toys and raising $3,050 that was used to purchase additional toys that were donated to the Shriners Hospital of Erie. The toys are given to the hospital’s patients on their birthdays, surgery days, at discharge or to help them through hard days.

