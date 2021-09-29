CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drivers injured in Meadows accident

Observer-Reporter
 7 days ago

Drivers Chris Shaw and James Dodson suffered injuries Tuesday during an incident Tuesday afternoon during a race at The Meadows Racetrack & Casino. The mishap occurred when Susy Finn, driven by Dodson, took a bad step entering a turn and fell to the track. Willy The Fillie, with Shaw as its driver, could not avoid the fallen horse and also fell, flipping Shaw from the sulky. Dodson bounced to his feet quickly. Shaw, however, flew forward and landed face-down on the track.

IN THIS ARTICLE
