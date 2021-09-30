Corey Lewandowski is reportedly out at Trumpworld after Republican donor's allegations of unwanted sexual advances

The former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski at a 2018 event with then-President Donald Trump. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Corey Lewandowski has parted ways with Trumpworld, a spokesman told the reporter Maggie Haberman .

The news came after Politico reported a Republican donor accused him of unwanted sexual advances.

Pam Bondi will be taking over for Lewandowski at a super PAC, Haberman said, quoting the spokesman.

Corey Lewandowski, a longtime aide to former President Donald Trump, is said to "no longer be associated" with Trumpworld after a top Republican donor accused him of unwanted sexual advances.

The New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman on Wednesday quoted a Trump spokesman as saying that Lewandowski had left his role at Make America Great Again Action, a Trump super PAC.

"Corey Lewandowski will be going on to other endeavors and we very much want to thank him for his service," Haberman quoted the spokesman as saying. "He will no longer be associated with Trump World."

The statement came hours after Politico reported that a top Trump donor had accused Lewandowski of sexual harassment at a Las Vegas charity event last weekend.

Trashelle Odom, a Trump donor, told the outlet that Lewandowski "repeatedly touched me inappropriately, said vile and disgusting things to me, stalked me, and made me feel violated and fearful."

She also accused the longtime aide of grabbing her leg and buttocks and talking to her in "sexually graphic terms."

On Wednesday, Lewandowski relayed a statement from his attorney to Insider's Jake Lahut.

"Accusations and rumors appear to be morphing by the minute and we will not dignify them with a further response," the statement said.

Lewandowski did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding his reported departure from Trumpworld.

The Trump spokesman told The Times that Pam Bondi, the former Florida attorney general, would be taking over MAGA Action in Lewandowski's stead.

Lewandowski served as Trump's first campaign manager during his 2016 run and has since served as one of his top aides.

Lewandowski has been accused of unwanted touching in the past, but other Trump aides told The Times the allegation made public on Wednesday was different since it involved one of Trump's donors.