Corey Lewandowski is reportedly out at Trumpworld after Republican donor's allegations of unwanted sexual advances

By Erin Snodgrass, Kelsey Vlamis
Business Insider
Business Insider
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PckYP_0cCKkfCE00
The former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski at a 2018 event with then-President Donald Trump. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
  • Corey Lewandowski has parted ways with Trumpworld, a spokesman told the reporter Maggie Haberman.
  • The news came after Politico reported a Republican donor accused him of unwanted sexual advances.
  • Pam Bondi will be taking over for Lewandowski at a super PAC, Haberman said, quoting the spokesman.

Corey Lewandowski, a longtime aide to former President Donald Trump, is said to "no longer be associated" with Trumpworld after a top Republican donor accused him of unwanted sexual advances.

The New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman on Wednesday quoted a Trump spokesman as saying that Lewandowski had left his role at Make America Great Again Action, a Trump super PAC.

"Corey Lewandowski will be going on to other endeavors and we very much want to thank him for his service," Haberman quoted the spokesman as saying. "He will no longer be associated with Trump World."

—Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) September 30, 2021

The statement came hours after Politico reported that a top Trump donor had accused Lewandowski of sexual harassment at a Las Vegas charity event last weekend.

Trashelle Odom, a Trump donor, told the outlet that Lewandowski "repeatedly touched me inappropriately, said vile and disgusting things to me, stalked me, and made me feel violated and fearful."

She also accused the longtime aide of grabbing her leg and buttocks and talking to her in "sexually graphic terms."

On Wednesday, Lewandowski relayed a statement from his attorney to Insider's Jake Lahut.

"Accusations and rumors appear to be morphing by the minute and we will not dignify them with a further response," the statement said.

Lewandowski did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding his reported departure from Trumpworld.

The Trump spokesman told The Times that Pam Bondi, the former Florida attorney general, would be taking over MAGA Action in Lewandowski's stead.

Lewandowski served as Trump's first campaign manager during his 2016 run and has since served as one of his top aides.

Lewandowski has been accused of unwanted touching in the past, but other Trump aides told The Times the allegation made public on Wednesday was different since it involved one of Trump's donors.

Comments / 97

Mer Ed
6d ago

Thats hilarious..this guy is out for Allegations and donnie boy admitted to grabbing crotch to billy bush. lol

Reply(17)
59
Viva Satire!!
6d ago

Reportedly when informed of his dismissal Corey Lewandowski asked, "Wait, I have to go but the xxxxx grabber stays??"

Reply(5)
48
Peggels
6d ago

a leopard doesn't change his stripes. this isn't the first time he has been accused of this.

Reply(6)
27
MSNBC

Corey Lewandowski's exile from Trump's inner circle won't last

Corey Lewandowski is disliked. He’s disliked both among former President Donald Trump’s top advisers and throughout the broader political community. Last week, he was removed from his position as head of a pro-Trump super PAC. And anyone who has followed Lewandowski’s career would be right to wonder how did a person so backstabbing, conniving and self-serving cling to power before this final downfall? But here’s the thing: he’ll be back.
POTUS
People

Governor Slams 'Disgusting Lie' She Was Involved with Trump Aide as Separate Woman Accuses Him of Harassment

An attorney for Corey Lewandowski told PEOPLE: "Accusations and rumors appear to be morphing by the minute and we will not dignify them with a further response" South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is dismissing claims of an affair with Republican operative Corey Lewandowski as "total garbage," tweeting to dispute a new article on a conservative website just hours after Lewandowski was accused of sexual harassment.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Florida State
Daily Beast

Kristi Noem Ditches Lewandowski After Two Bombshell Reports

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has cut ties with Corey Lewandowski, a day after angrily dismissing claims that she was having an affair with the former Trump adviser, who had also been advising Noem. A spokesman for the governor, Ian Fury, told Politico: “Corey was always a volunteer, never paid...
POLITICS
The Independent

GOP governor cuts ties with former Trump adviser Lewandowski

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is cutting ties with political adviser Corey Lewandowski after the longtime confidante to former President Donald Trump was publicly accused of sexually assaulting a GOP donor.Lewandowski had been key to the Republican governor's political rise over the last year, joining her at political events across the country and helping her gain access to the former president's political orbit. But his time as her adviser was also marked by frequent staff departures from the governor's office.Noem's spokesman Ian Fury said Lewandowski “will not be advising the Governor in regard to the campaign or official office."He...
POLITICS
dakotanewsnow.com

Gov. Noem cutting ties with controversial advisor Corey Lewandowski

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is cutting ties with advisor and former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski after a series of controversies. Gov. Noem’s spokesperson Ian Fury said Lewandowski “will not be advising the governor” in a statement Thursday. The statement comes after...
POLITICS
Maggie Haberman
Person
Pam Bondi
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Corey Lewandowski
mediaite.com

Kristi Noem Calls Report of Affair With Corey Lewandowski ‘Garbage and a Disgusting Lie’

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem publicly denied a conservative website’s report that she’s having an affair with Corey Lewandowski. A piece in American Greatness reads that “multiple sources” said the governor and the longtime Trump aide have been having an affair for several months. It dropped the same day Politico reported on a Trump donor accusing Lewandowski of sexual harassment.
POLITICS
MSNBC

Rudy Giuliani, under oath, reveals baseless origins of Trump Big Lie claims

Rachel Maddow reads excerpts from the transcript of a deposition, under oath, of Donald Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani in which he explains that he can't remember but thinks some of the conspiracy theories he pushed about the 2020 election came from social media and he didn't bother to check the truthfulness of the claims from his bombshell source who claimed the election was stolen. Oct. 1, 2021.
POTUS
fox42kptm.com

Charles Herbster asks Corey Lewandowski to step away from campaign

LINCOLN, Neb. — Following accusations of sexual harassment, former Trump aide and senior campaign advisor for gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster Corey Lewandowski has been asked to step down from his role in Herbster's campaign. In a statement, Herbster said he asked Lewandowski to step down from the position. “I have...
LINCOLN, NE
washingtonnewsday.com

COVID vaccine allegedly contains a “living organism with tentacles,” according to a Republican lawmaker from New Hampshire.

New Hampshire GOP Lawmaker Claims COVID Vaccine Contains ‘Living Organism’ With Tentacles’. The COVID vaccination, according to a 79-year-old Republican state representative from New Hampshire, has “living organisms with tentacles.” No, it doesn’t. Representative Ken Weyler, who has served in the state House for 30 years, recently sent his congressional...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Beast

GOP Hopeful Sues Ex-Girlfriend Stephanie Grisham Amid Tell-All Book Tour

Max Miller, an Ohio congressional candidate and all-around “great guy” according to Donald Trump, filed a defamation suit against former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham on Tuesday. Grisham, Miller’s ex-girlfriend who is on a media tour promoting her tell-all book, has claimed Miller physically abused her during their relationship.
U.S. POLITICS
The Atlantic

Kamala Harris Might Have to Stop the Steal

For a few hours inside the ransacked Capitol on January 6, then–Vice President Mike Pence helped to preserve the democratic order by insisting that he was powerless to change the outcome of the election. On January 6, 2025, that responsibility could fall to Vice President Kamala Harris, but the task of preventing a stolen presidential election won’t be that simple.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

Mike Pence gets 1/6 amnesia

(CNN) — There's no other American who should remember January 6 more vividly than Mike Pence, the former vice president. Pence was there. When insurrectionists marched from then-President Donald Trump's "Stop the Steal" rally up to Capitol Hill and overran the US Capitol building, some were chanting "Hang Mike Pence!"
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
