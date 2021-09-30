PHOTOS: The CROWDS Have Arrived for the Brand NEW Fireworks Show in EPCOT
EPCOT is in the middle of a massive transformation!. The park has already gotten new entrance music, new flags, a new Leave a Legacy display, new nighttime lights, a new flagship store, a revitalized Club Cool, and more. Now, one more new thing has arrived in EPCOT — a brand new fireworks spectacular called Harmonious. But, just how bad are the crowds on Harmonious’ opening night? Today, we made our way to EPCOT to find out!www.disneyfoodblog.com
Comments / 0