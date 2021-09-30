LIVE VIDEO: Watch the Debut of the NEW Harmonious Fireworks Show in EPCOT
Earlier this week, we watched the last showing of EPCOT Forever, the fireworks show that played over the World Showcase Lagoon. We’re sad to say goodbye to the old Disney World fireworks shows, like EPCOT Forever and Happily Ever After, but we’re also super excited for the new shows that are replacing them for Disney World’s 50th Anniversary! Before the debut, we took a look at the music, preparations, and even some testing for EPCOT’s new show. Tonight, we’re finally watching the first showing of EPCOT’s Harmonious. Come take a look with us!www.disneyfoodblog.com
