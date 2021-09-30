VIDEO: Watch the LAST Happily Ever After Performance LIVE With Us!

With only one showing left of Happily Ever After, Guests are flocking to Magic Kingdom to see the show for the last time. Happily Ever After has only been around since 2017, and now that it is ending so soon, especially after experiencing a prolonged closure due to the pandemic, many fans of the show are in shock. Wishes had a much longer duration at Magic Kingdom, so when Disney announced that its predecessor would end on September 29, 2021, many were saddened by the news.

