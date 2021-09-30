CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

VIDEO: Watch the LAST Happily Ever After Performance LIVE With Us!

By Emily Burrus
disneyfoodblog.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe time has come! It’s out with the old and in with the new. The fan-favorite fireworks show Happily Ever After has officially played its last performance! Although Disney fans will miss this heartwarming show, Disney Enchantment is about to make its debut in the park. We’ve been getting pumped with a look at the new music and sneak peek at the show, but in the meantime let’s watch Happily Ever After for the last time!

www.disneyfoodblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
allears.net

How Have 50th Anniversary Crowds Affected Disney World’s Wait Times?

Disney World’s 50th anniversary has officially begun this week, and the crowds were pretty busy on October 1st!. But, you may be wondering what the week leading up to it and afterwards were like, since the anniversary celebrations are so massive! Well, we’ve got a look at the attraction wait times we saw around Disney World during the start of the 50th anniversary!
TRAVEL
disneyfoodblog.com

REVIEW: This Disney World Treat is Pretty Much Sprinkles With a Side of Donut

It’s officially Disney World’s 50th anniversary, and the celebration is ON!. From the Disney Parks to Disney Springs, everyone is getting in on the celebrating spirit. We’ve tried new delicious 50th anniversary snacks and some BIG fails. Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew in Disney Springs has just added a special new 50th donut to their menu — is it as tasty as it is pretty?
RESTAURANTS
disneydining.com

One Week Left Until We Say Goodbye to Magic Kingdom’s “Happily Ever After”

We are officially less than 10 days away from “The World’s Most Magical Celebration” where Walt Disney World Resort will kick off a celebration honoring 50 years of magic-making on October 1, 2021. With the 50th Anniversary fast approaching, new experiences are waiting in the wings to make their debut! Over at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, “Disney KiteTails” will launch as a new daytime show. At EPCOT, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure attraction will open on October 1, as well as EPCOT’s new nighttime spectacular, “Harmonious“. Most highly anticipated however is Magic Kingdom’s nighttime spectacular transformation as the Theme Park’s “Happily Ever After” moves on to make way for the new “Disney Enchantment“.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
Inside the Magic

Happily Ever After’s Retirement Draws HUGE Crowds

Tonight will be a historic night in Magic Kingdom as Happily Ever After will “sparkle into Disney history” to make way for a brand-new nighttime show called Disney Enchantment, which will debut on October 1 at Magic Kingdom in honor of Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary. This evening, Happily Ever...
LIFESTYLE
Inside the Magic

Huge Crowds Continue to Flood Magic Kingdom as Happily Ever After Ends

With only one showing left of Happily Ever After, Guests are flocking to Magic Kingdom to see the show for the last time. Happily Ever After has only been around since 2017, and now that it is ending so soon, especially after experiencing a prolonged closure due to the pandemic, many fans of the show are in shock. Wishes had a much longer duration at Magic Kingdom, so when Disney announced that its predecessor would end on September 29, 2021, many were saddened by the news.
LIFESTYLE
WDW News Today

VIDEO: Watch the Final Performance of “Epcot Forever” Nighttime Spectacular at EPCOT

“Epcot Forever”, which debuted nearly two years ago on October 1st, 2019, has performed its final show this evening at EPCOT. While only actually showing for 10 of the last 24 months due to COVID-19 closures and entertainment reductions, the show was always intended to be a temporary bridge between “IllumiNations: Reflections of Earth” and the long-delayed debut of Harmonious—which will finally occur tomorrow.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Happily Ever After#Disney Enchantment#Dfb Guide#Walt Disney World Dining#Disney Dining Plan#Wdw2021
Inside the Magic

Happily Ever After Poster Replaced at Magic Kingdom With New Show

As one chapter closes, another one opens. On Wednesday, September 29, 2021, we said goodbye to Happily Ever After as the show retired to make way for a brand-new nighttime spectacular called Disney Enchantment, which will officially debut to Guests tonight, October 1, for Disney World’s 50th anniversary. And as...
LIFESTYLE
disneyfoodblog.com

REVIEW: Why You Should Visit Joffrey’s in EVERY Disney World Park!

Happy 50th Anniversary, Disney World! We’ve really been enjoying the celebration all over the resort!. We’ve eaten SO MANY 50th anniversary treats, like a pineapple upside down cake with blue frosting, celebratory donuts, and LOADS of cupcakes! We’ve had our share of 50th anniversary drinks, too — but some have stood out from the rest!
LIFESTYLE
disneyfoodblog.com

PRICE Revealed for Exclusive Dining Experience at Disney’s Star Wars Hotel

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will be opening on March 1, 2022 at Walt Disney World!. The hotel is going to be completely immersive, with characters, storylines, and activities to make you feel like you’re actually in the world of Star Wars. Much of this is included in the cost of your stay, but there will be other experiences you can add on, and we just learned the cost of one special experience!
LIFESTYLE
disneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS & VIDEOS: First Look at Magic Kingdom’s NEW Fireworks Dessert Parties!

And to quote Mickey Mouse, “Oh, Boy!” It has been a busy past few days. We’ve been checking out the new character cavalcade, the new character EARidescent outfits, the SNACKS (ALWAYS the snacks), and more! And of course, we’re SO excited about the NEW Disney Enchantment Fireworks!. Speaking of fireworks,...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
disneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS & VIDEO: First Look INSIDE the Walt Disney World Swan Reserve!

When it comes to picking a Disney World resort, there are a TON of choices. You’ve got Disney-owned and operated hotels that hit all three budget price points: value, moderate, and deluxe. You’ve also got third party-owned off-site hotels, as well as onsite hotels owned by third parties, like the...
TRAVEL
disneyfoodblog.com

REVIEW: The Disney World Churro That Will Keep Your Dentist on Speed Dial

The 50th Anniversary celebrations have finally arrived at Disney World!. We’ve got new attractions, restaurants, entertainment, fireworks, merchandise, and most of all, SNACKS! We’ve been trying quite a few treats around the parks, and now it’s time for a classic Disney World staple. In Magic Kingdom during the 50th Anniversary...
FOOD & DRINKS
disneyfoodblog.com

REVIEW: If You Love Matcha, You’ll Want To Grab The Newest Drink in Disney World!

It’s Disney World’s 50th Anniversary! And the whole resort is celebrating!. We’re celebrating, too, by enjoying the new character cavalcade, two new nighttime shows, a ton of new merchandise, and SO MUCH FOOD. But we’re also drinking some special 50th Anniversary drinks, and well, we’ve found one that just became one of our favorites!
LIFESTYLE
disneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS & VIDEO: Disney World’s Pirate Scavenger Hunt is BACK!

We just started celebrating Disney World’s 50th anniversary with so many new treats, new entertainment, and more, but today an unexpected experience in Magic Kingdom made a surprise return!. A Pirate’s Adventure: Legend of the Seven Seas is an interactive, Pirates of the Caribbean-themed treasure hunt in Magic Kingdom. It...
TRAVEL
disneyfoodblog.com

Shhh! There’s a Secret To Getting This Disney Starbucks 50th Anniversary Souvenir!

We’ve been busy celebrating Disney World’s 50th Anniversary, and we’ll stay busy celebrating it for the next 18 months!. And it’s been so much fun so far — we’ve seen the new EPCOT nighttime show Harmonious, as well as the new Disney Enchantment fireworks show at Magic Kingdom. We’ve eaten ALL the things (y’all seriously don’t want to know how many blue and glittery things we’ve consumed!). We’ve also kept up with all the amazing new merchandise that’s appeared in the shops!
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy