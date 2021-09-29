Marion County Board of Supervisors rescind zoning exemption for Pershing

KNOXVILLE — The Marion County Board of Supervisors revoked an order from decades ago regarding zoning ordinances.

Dating back to Oct. 14, 1976, a petition was directed towards the Board of Supervisors that requested to exempt the unincorporated town of Pershing from zoning regulations.

Members of the board felt there was nothing unique about Pershing compared to other small towns, such as Tracy or Attica, that already have zoning regulations.

“The bottom line is, laws and regulations and ordinances should equally apply to all residents the same,” Board Supervisor Chairman Mark Raymie said. “Nobody should have a special exemption without some kind of defined, extraneous circumstance and there is none here, so it's time to clean that up.”

The board approved a Class C liquor license for the Gathering Ground in Bussey, which also includes Sunday sales.

The business applied for the license after they started opening celebration barns, which are designed to house weddings and other social events.

The board also approved a special event application to allow a “Girls Night Out” event at Knoxville Hospital & Clinics.

“Girls Night Out” is an annual event at the hospital, but was canceled last in order to protect others from COVID-19.

The event was created to celebrate women as well as bringing awareness to women's health issues. It also acts as a fundraiser for the local Coaches versus Cancer program and other hospital expenses.

The next Marion County Board of Supervisors meeting will be on Oct. 12, beginning at 9 a.m.