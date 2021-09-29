CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Britney Spears' father Jamie suspended from conservatorship

Vincennes Sun Commercial
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears' father Jamie suspended from conservatorship. Britney Spears' father Jamie has been suspended from her conservatorship by a judge in Los Angeles in what marks a landmark victory for the pop star.

www.suncommercial.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Britney Spears Tells Court Her Dad’s Still Messing With Her Wedding

Britney Spears is taking steps to hammer out a prenuptial agreement with her fiancé Sam Asghari — and having her estranged dad Jamie Spears still at the helm of her estate is a problem, her lawyer claims in a new court filing. The new paperwork, filed Wednesday and obtained by Rolling Stone, is calling for Jamie’s ouster as conservator of the pop star’s estate on a much faster timetable than Jamie proposed in his surprise September 7th petition to terminate his daughter’s 13-year conservatorship. While Jamie had asked for a January court hearing on his petition, Britney and her new lawyer,...
RELATIONSHIPS
Page Six

Kevin Federline’s attorney responds to Britney Spears security claims

Kevin Federline would be furious if the claims that his children’s private conversations with mom, Britney Spears, had been secretly recorded prove to be true, his attorney exclusively tells Page Six. “I think that would be pretty outrageous and Kevin would be upset about that,” lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan told...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Britney Spears
Rolling Stone

Oops! She’s Posting Again: Britney Spears Reactivates Instagram

UPDATE (9/20): Britney Spears is back on Instagram after briefly deleting her account. The singer reactivated her account with some photographs from a recent trip to celebrate her engagement to Sam Asghari. “Some shots from my weekend getaway to celebrate my engagement with my … holy shit … FIANCÉ,” Spears wrote. “I still can’t believe it !!!! I couldn’t stay away from the gram too long so I’m back already!!!! Psss I took these in Palm Springs with clip in extensions!!!! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) ** Britney Spears deleted her Instagram Tuesday, September 14th,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservatorship
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Britney Spears thanks #FreeBritney fans after dad’s removal

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears thanked fans who have called for years to #FreeBritney for major changes in the conservatorship that has long controlled her life and money. Spears’ identical posts on Twitter and Instagram on Monday were her first public comments on the case since a judge suspended her father as conservator of her estate last week, a move […]
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vincennes Sun Commercial

David Lee Roth set to retire after mini Vegas residency

David Lee Roth is retiring. The former Van Halen frontman has announced he will hang up his microphone following five solo concerts in Las Vegas, kicking off on New Year's Eve (31.12.21) and concluding on January 8, 2022. On his final farewell with the short residency at the world-famous House...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy