Farmington R-7 School District ends mask requirement
Matt Ruble, superintendent of the Farmington School District, released a letter last Thursday outlining an update to its quarantine policy and the use of masks. The Farmington R-7 Board of Education voted Sept. 21 to extend the district mask requirement through Friday, Sept. 24. The letter stated that “FSD COVID-related data indicates a significant decrease in both positive student cases and student quarantines since the mask requirement.”dailyjournalonline.com
