CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

God honors perseverance

Daily Journal
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI recently watched a YouTube clip from an old Donnie and Marie talk show which originally aired May 23, 2000. In the show Donny told of how he had sung the National Anthem at a Dodgers-Braves game earlier that year. Knowing 40,000 fans were in the stands and the game...

dailyjournalonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hogs Haven

The Cult of Colt: An Act Of God

Fifteen minutes after I had shut off my television in a huff and resigned myself to yet another somber Cult of Colt podcast, while brushing my teeth and preparing for a shortened night’s rest, I pulled up Twitter to see the tenor of the discourse following, what I, at the time, believed, was a Washington Football Team loss at the hands of the New York Giants on Thursday Night football. I stayed up past my bedtime to see Dustin Hopkins push a kick wide of the uprights, saw the camera zoom in on his dejected visage, and I promptly grabbed the remote to turn off the game and put myself to bed.
RELIGION
thecutoffnews.com

The Genius of God

Isaiah 55:8-9 One need not look any further than nature to observe the creative Genius of God. Although scientists over the past century have increasingly tended to attribute God’s creation to natural forces, the divine handiwork found in nature clearly testifies that the wonderfully complex world we live in could not have come into being through blind chance.
RELIGION
ncadvertiser.com

The God Squad: Where is God?

From M: I simply must ask why you never find fault with God, and why you continue to perpetuate the myth that God cares about people. I submit for your consideration a few brief examples from a recent column on Catholic girls asking you about God. I respectfully challenge you to try to support your contentions. One girl asked why God allows the innocent ones of this world to suffer. You replied that good people suffer because of bad luck and bad behavior. You referenced the destruction caused by hurricanes as an example of people suffering due to having the misfortune of living in the path of a hurricane. However, you made no mention of why God does nothing to help people. Does He not have power over nature? What about parting the Red Sea or filling the discouraged apostles’ fishing nets with fish, or changing water into wine, or calming the wind and the water when they threatened to capsize the disciples boat? And what about bad behavior? God allows good people to suffer and die because of the bad behavior of others? How is this not insane? How can you observe all of the bad things that occur each and every day in this world and not conclude that God is evil, a monster, criminally insane? I really do want to know. I am desperately trying to find a reason — any reason — to believe in a loving and caring God. Everything I see in this world illustrates exactly the opposite. Thank you.
RELIGION
kingstonthisweek.com

The voice of God

Nashville city police officer James Wells was clearing people out of an area in downtown Nashville at 6 a.m. on Christmas Day 2020 as bomb threats were being broadcast from a parked RV. Wells went to his car for more protective equipment, when he literally heard God speak to him, telling him to turn around and go check on his partner, Officer Amanda Topping, who was working by herself on another street.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
John Rocker
northernpublicradio.org

Perspective: Honoring all God's critters

As an animal lover, I have been paying attention to a range of critters making their presence known on our sheep farm, sometimes in surprising ways. St. Francis, who cared for all animals and the environment, said all animals of the skies, earth and sea have a part in human life and should be viewed as brothers and sisters under God’s creation.
ANIMALS
Guard Online

Can God? God Can!

One of the strangest questions ever asked is found in Psalm 78:19, “Can God furnish a table in the wilderness?” Really? He’s the God Who stood on nothing and spoke the world into existence, the God Who formed man from the dust of the ground and the God Who measures the waters of the earth in the hollow of His hand (Isaiah 40:12).
RELIGION
ravallirepublic.com

Love God's creatures

September 22, 2021. First day of fall. What a beautiful morning!. I watched several whitetail does walking along the fence line, slowly coming up from the woods below. A few moments later, I saw a solitary deer in the field, walking up from the woods. I got the binoculars so...
HAMILTON, MT
Wicked Local

KEEPING THE FAITH: Our God is a God of new beginning

When Abram was 99 years old, the lord appeared to Abram and said to him, "I am Almighty God; walk before Me and be blameless. And I will make My covenant between Me and you, and will multiply you exceedingly." (Genesis 17:1-2) Many of us are reluctant when it comes...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodgers Braves#The National Anthem
northwestgeorgianews.com

Relationships are opportunities for God

One of the aspects of current times in this pandemic is the toll that it has taken on our relationships with others: our family, our friends, those who perhaps hold different beliefs or different views than we do. Literature searches reveal biographies of ambitious people, many of whom have lived...
RELIGION
arcamax.com

The God Squad: God had given us free will

Dear Rabbi Gellman, in your article, The God Squad: Questions from the final exam of the theology class at Mercy High School in Middletown, Conn., Part 3, you answered a question from S: How come God puts us through difficult challenges that will just make us sad and could initially make us give up? You answered: “If God knew that we would give up, God would never test us. The point is that God does not know how we will react to the bumps and burdens of our lives. This is because we have free will and with free will, God cannot know what we will do next.” If “God does not know how we will react to the bumps and burdens of our lives”, and “with free will, God cannot know what we will do next,” is God not omniscient? I thought omniscience was an attribute of God. Thank you for your column that I read every week. – J, Wilmington, NC:
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

George Peterson, Professional Bodybuilder, Dead at 37

George Peterson, a bodybuilder whose nickname was "Da Bull," died on Wednesday, according to Muscle and Fitness. He was 37 years old. Peterson was set to take part in a big bodybuilding competition. The cause of death has not been revealed. "It is with great sadness that we report the...
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Youtube
Ilana Quinn

The Actress Who Became a Nun

On February 26, 2012, an unlikely figure appeared at the annual 84th Academy Awards. Amid the crisp tuxedos and sequin evening gowns stood a 73-year-old Roman Catholic Benedictine nun wearing a modest habit, complete with a dark veil and wimple. She walked down the famous red carpet surrounded by acclaimed celebrities such as Meryl Streep and Brad Pitt, pausing once or twice for interviews with stunned onlookers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
102.9 WBLM

Richie Faulkner’s ‘Aorta Ruptured’ During Judas Priest Concert

Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner has released an update on his condition following emergency heart surgery. “I’ve always been grateful for the opportunities I’ve been presented with. I’ve always considered myself THE most fortunate man ever - to be able to play my favorite music - with my favorite band - to my favorite people around the world,” the rocker declared in a message to fans that was shared with UCR. “Today just being able to type this to you all is the biggest gift of all.”
ROCK MUSIC
northwestgeorgianews.com

Why I believe In God

“Put that in your pipe and smoke it.” Those words, from my mother, take me to an admission and a time when I knew little. These words came often when Mom had something true to say to me. I learned when she said it, there was no retort. Something similar...
RELIGION
northcentralpa.com

Spiritual editorial: Know that God is God

I recently shared with my congregation that this time of the year is my favorite. Moving into the season of fall, I, as dad to a middle schooler and husband to a teacher, enjoy our lives settling into a comfortable and welcomed routine. As a scholastic sports fan, I watch everything from “Friday night lights” to practices and games across the street from my office, which bring an exciting buzz of activity. As a church, we begin to recover from the summer slump as youth ministries, musical groups, and community life renew their gathering.
FORKSVILLE, PA
TVShowsAce

Joy Forsyth Pregnant? Former ‘Counting On’ Star Drops Hints

Rumors about Joy Forsyth being pregnant again are flying. The former Counting On star is fueling the rumors with a recent social media post, too. For those who don’t know, Joy and her husband Austin currently have a three-year-old son Gideon and a one-year-old daughter Evelyn, who they call Evy. In between Gideon and Evy, Joy and Austin had a stillborn daughter at 23 weeks gestation and named her Annabell Elise.
CELEBRITIES
jamestowngazette.com

God’s Terms

Instead of a traditional greeting, the teller at the bank welcomed me by saying in a rather curt tone: “Don’t you want to bank on your own terms?”. “I don’t follow,” I replied. “Well, don’t you have an ATM card? You can make this deposit at the ATM. Do you...
JAMESTOWN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy