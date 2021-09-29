CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minot, ND

Should some North Dakotans get less political representation than others?

By Rob Port
sayanythingblog.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINOT, N.D. — According to reporting from Jeremy Turley, a plan to subdivide a couple of North Dakota’s legislative districts is moving forward. If you haven’t been paying attention to the redistricting process, here’s some background: The admittedly noble purpose of the subdivision plan is to give our state’s Native American communities a better chance of electing one of their own to the state assembly.

www.sayanythingblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
sayanythingblog.com

North Dakotans shouldn’t have to subsidize Minnesota’s high taxes

MINOT, N.D. — The Democrats have become the party of the rich. “Democrats represented 65% of taxpayers with a household income of $500,000 or more in 2020, according to IRS data, while 74% of taxpayers in Republican districts have household incomes of less than $100,000,” the Washington Examiner reports. “In 1993, the dynamic was reversed, with the typical Republican congressional district showing it was 14% wealthier than its Democratic counterpart. In 2020, data shows those Republican districts were now 13% poorer.”
MINNESOTA STATE
Hot 97-5

Here Are Six Things That Cause North Dakotans To Cringe

I sat down this afternoon and thought to myself, what are the FOR SURE things that make North Dakotans - some obvious ones came to mind. I consider myself a North Dakotan now after living here for over seven years now. I have come to accept the many things that cause us to cringe, I'm sure I have left out a bunch, let me know if you have any you would like to add.
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
City
Minot, ND
Minot, ND
Government
KFYR-TV

More North Dakotans choosing to work from home

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - COVID-19 forced many businesses and employees to work from home. That meant the office moved from a brick-and-mortar location to a spare bedroom. And there are some unexpected benefits the new system is bringing to small North Dakota communities. Velva is one of many towns in...
BISMARCK, ND
Bismarck Tribune

Pfizer booster shots available for eligible North Dakotans next week; 2 more COVID-19 deaths reported

Pfizer booster shots likely will become available next week for North Dakotans seeking a third dose of the coronavirus vaccine following new federal recommendations. Meanwhile, state health officials on Friday reported another jump in active COVID-19 cases and two more coronavirus-related deaths. Some vaccination sites could make the Pfizer booster...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Better Chance#North Dakota Senate#North Dakotans#The Native Americans#The Mha Nation#Democrat
Jamestown Sun

North Dakotans can apply for heating assistance online

BISMARCK — North Dakotans who need help paying their heating bills can now apply online for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), according to the state Department of Human Services. Residents can also apply at human service zone offices or by mail. Applications for the 2021-22 heating season can...
BISMARCK, ND
hngn.com

Worth $1,100 Stimulus Check Coming Tomorrow To Some Americans; Here's What More To Expect

Three government stimulus payments helped millions of people handle basic costs and obligations during the pandemic. Families continue to suffer various problems as a result of the surge in delta variant cases and the loss of enhanced unemployment benefits. More than 2.9 million people have signed a petition demanding that all Americans get $2,000 recurring stimulus checks.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
wdac.com

Bill Legalizes Recreational Pot In PA

HARRISBURG – Two Allegheny County lawmakers unveiled new legislation to decriminalize, regulate, and tax adult-use, recreational marijuana in the Keystone State. Reps. Jake Wheatley and Dan Frankel announced House Bill 2050 which would make it legal for anyone 21 and older to purchase and consume recreational marijuana. It would also establish multiple grant programs that would benefit small, minority, and women-owned businesses funded by revenue collected from a marijuana sales tax. Rep. Frankel, the Democrat Chair of the House Health Committee, said failed policies of the past have resulted in the worst of all possible worlds: insufficient protection of the public health, aggressive enforcement that disproportionately harms communities of color, and zero revenue for the Commonwealth. He added with this legislation, PA can reap the benefits of a fact-based approach to regulating the cultivation, commerce, and use of marijuana for adults over 21 years old.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
5NEWS

Anti-vaccine mandate bills pass in Senate

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Senate is working against COVID-19 vaccine mandates by passing three bills to exempt Arkansas employees from the vaccine. In addition, these measures would provide financial support for unvaccinated employees. The three bills will make their way to the house after some debate. One side fighting...
U.S. POLITICS
The Atlantic

Kamala Harris Might Have to Stop the Steal

For a few hours inside the ransacked Capitol on January 6, then–Vice President Mike Pence helped to preserve the democratic order by insisting that he was powerless to change the outcome of the election. On January 6, 2025, that responsibility could fall to Vice President Kamala Harris, but the task of preventing a stolen presidential election won’t be that simple.
CONGRESS & COURTS
FiveThirtyEight

Why The Supreme Court Probably Doesn’t Care What Most Americans Think About Abortion Or Gun Rights

The Supreme Court is more conservative than it’s been in almost a century. ​​Its new term begins today, and by next June, when the term ends, Americans might finally understand what that means. Public opinion of the court is already at a record low after the court allowed a strict abortion law to go into effect in Texas in early September. Now, the justices are preparing to hear the court’s first major gun rights case since 2010 as well as a case on the future of abortion in the U.S. Both cases could result in decisions that are far more extreme than most Americans want.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy