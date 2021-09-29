CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Exemption Alone Won't Save State Workers' Jobs

By Laurel Demkovich / The Spokesman-Review
Nisqually Valley News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOLYMPIA — Thousands of state workers, health care workers, teachers and others are hoping to stay employed without getting vaccinated against COVID-19. But many could soon find themselves on a job hunt. Washington has one of the strictest vaccine mandates in the nation with no option to instead undertake frequent...

Centre Daily

ONLY one state bars employers mandating Covid-19 vaccines, this map shows

Private employers are increasingly considering whether to require proof of vaccination amid lingering COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy and the rapidly spreading delta variant. But individual state regulations, some of which prohibit employers from doing just that, have added a layer of confusion. Combined with President Joe Biden’s vaccine and testing requirement affecting millions of American workers, some companies are at a loss.
PUBLIC HEALTH
thechiefleader.com

Unvaccinated PEF Nurses Won't Lose Jobs After Deal With State

Nurses at SUNY-run hospitals and other facilities represented by the Public Employees Federation will be put on unpaid leave but will not immediately risk losing their jobs if they did not get vaccinated by the Sept. 27 deadline. PEF and state officials were in mediation over terms of the state's vaccine mandate with the outcome preserving the majority of union members collective-bargaining rights, according to a PEF spokesman.
HEALTH
State
Washington State
US News and World Report

Florida's State Workers Feeling COVID Impacts on the Job

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Eighteen months into the pandemic, Florida’s state workers are struggling. COVID-19 outbreaks have closed departments and offices. Three state prisons are closing because of the lack of corrections officers. When their colleagues fall ill, some state employees say they aren’t being told. Gov. Ron DeSantis’ efforts...
FLORIDA STATE
Antelope Valley Press

Lancaster District won’t buck state mask mandate

LANCASTER — A proposed Healthy Children resolution calling on the Lancaster School District to advocate for parental choice for masking and vaccinating their children and to ensure that mask guidelines will not be based on vaccination status did not get enough votes to pass at Tuesday night’s Board meeting. The...
LANCASTER, CA
EatThis

These 5 States Have "Out of Control" COVID

Cases of COVID-19 have begun to decline nationwide, and some health experts say the surge driven by the Delta variant seems to have peaked. But some states are bucking the national trend and are dealing with large increases in new cases and hospitalizations. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Nov. 4

Politicians and public health experts across the U.S. have been working to prevent the spread of COVID-19 for more than 19 months now—and once case numbers started to climb over the summer and vaccination rates started to wane, some local officials decided to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations in certain settings. In New York City and San Francisco, for example, everyone is required to show proof of vaccination before entering indoor restaurants, fitness centers, and entertainment venues. New Orleans has also adopted a similar approach, but the city does allow patrons to use a negative COVID test to bypass vaccination requirements. And now, another major city has voted to ban unvaccinated people from most indoor places with the strictest city-based vaccine mandate to date.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
247wallst.com

States Where the Most People Are Refusing the COVID-19 Vaccine

Recent surges of the delta variant in much of the United States are attributable part to vaccine hesitancy. According to a recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, 24,260,000 Americans — or 9.7% of the 18 and older population — say they will either probably or definitely not agree to receive the vaccination.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

COVID deaths are up 40%. These states are running low on ICU beds and health workers

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Eighteen months into the pandemic, COVID is again pushing America’s health care infrastructure to a breaking point, with intensive care units at capacity and shortages of health workers being reported widely across the country, according to data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

With the end of federal pandemic unemployment aid, what economic assistance is still available for Americans?

One of the most important coronavirus pandemic safety nets for Americans came to an abrupt end on Labor Day as federal unemployment assistance approved by Congress expired.The programme was originally introduced to help offset the economic impact of government-mandated shutdowns and the closure of businesses as the Covid-19 virus began to sweep the US in the spring of 2020.As of Monday, approximately 7.5 million out-of-work Americans have lost federal unemployment assistance, with another 3 million losing an additional $300 per week in aid to supplement state unemployment payments.As many as 35 million people who live in households where a...
PUBLIC HEALTH

