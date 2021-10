Sam Pittman and Arkansas just keep on winning. After a 3-7 season in 2020, Pittman has the Razorbacks 4-0 after a victory against No. 7 Texas A&M at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. They were picked 2nd-from-last in the division in the SEC preseason poll, and despite having played just 1 conference game, they appear ready to exceed those expectations.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO