Powerball Sept. 29 Estimated Jackpot Blooms To $570 Million; $2 Million VA Winner

By Staff
playpennsylvania.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe second Powerball drawing for the week just keeps on growing. For Wednesday, Sept. 29, the estimated jackpot rises to $570 million with a $410.1 million one-time cash value. Powerball numbers Wednesday, Sept. 29. Take part in all three Powerball drawings on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 11:15 pm ET....

www.playpennsylvania.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
